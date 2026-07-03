8th Pay Commission: Odisha and West Bengal meetings take centre stage–top 5 updates you must know

The 8th Pay Commission has now entered a critical phase of stakeholder engagement as it moves towards drafting its recommendations for nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 68 lakh pensioners.

The 8th Pay Commission will decide on aspects such as salaries, allowances and the fitment factor. This decision will have a direct impact on the lives of various central government employees, pensioners and their family members.

Chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the Commission is supported by Prof Pulak Ghosh (part-time member) and Pankaj Jain (Member Secretary), who are leading nationwide consultations with employee associations, unions and government stakeholders.

Here are the most recent updates from the website of the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission: 5 most recent updates

Date Details of the update and associated developments 29 May 2026 Notice issued for the Commission's Kolkata, West Bengal visit (9-10 July 2026), inviting organisations, associations and unions for stakeholder meetings. 26 May 2026 Official notification released for the Bhubaneswar, Odisha visit (6-7 July 2026) to gather regional representations and suggestions. 21 May 2026 Stakeholder meetings were scheduled in Lucknow (22-23 June 2026) as part of the nationwide consultation exercise. 06 May 2026 The Commission continued expanding its consultation programme and stakeholder outreach, encouraging submissions from employee organisations through the official portal before regional meetings. 29 May 2026 Deadline for submission of responses to the 8CPC Memorandum extended to 15 June 2026, allowing more organisations to participate.

Focus remains on the upcoming meetings The upcoming consultations in Bhubaneswar on July 6-7 and Kolkata on July 9-10 are expected to be among the vital meetings before the 8th Pay Commission proceeds with drafting its recommendations.

These two consultations will provide a platform for unions and stakeholders to air their views on issues to be addressed by the 8th Pay Commission, with a focus on the fitment factor, family unit formula, and pension reforms.

During these visits, employee unions, pensioners' associations and central government organisations will present their views on pay revision, allowances, pension structure and other service-related issues. The 8th Pay Commission has also clarified that similar consultations will continue across other states in the country in the coming months.

With the June data submission process now complete and regional consultations entering their final stages, the 8th Pay Commission is steadily progressing toward preparing recommendations for the Central Government.

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The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and has 18 months to submit its recommendations to the government. The tentative date is around the middle of 2027.