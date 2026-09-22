8th Pay Commission: OPS vs NPS debate gains momentum as employee groups seek guaranteed pension

The 8th Pay Commission has now been in existence for more than 10 months since its constitution on 3 November 2025. The 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is tasked with hearing the grievances of employee unions and other associations to bring changes to central government employee salaries, pensions, allowances and other aspects.

The 8th Pay Commission has been given 18 months to submit its final report to the government. The Commission has held several meetings over the last few months in various cities in the country.

In September, the Commission held meetings in Puducherry on 9 September and Chandigarh on 16, 17 and 18 September. In October, meetings are scheduled in Bengaluru on 7 and 8 October.

In these interactions, the major areas of discussion have included fitment factor, salary revisions, pension reforms and allowances, among others. The debate over the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the National Pension System (NPS) remains particularly important for government employees recruited after 2004.

Why OPS vs NPS is key 8th Pay Commission issue Several prominent employee and pensioner organizations have raised concerns about retirement security under the ‘contributory pension’ arrangements in their memorandums to the 8th Central Pay Commission.

They believe that the schemes are not in line with their expectations and are inadequate in providing financial security for the families of serving employees and pensioners.

The Ministerial Staff Association (MSA), Survey of India, has sought the restoration of the OPS, including a guaranteed pension equal to 50% of the last pay drawn. The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has also demanded that employees covered under the NPS and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) be brought back under the defined-benefit pension framework.

The Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society has called for guaranteed minimum pension provisions and greater retirement security. The demands, as outlined in their memoranda, are briefly presented below.

What major employee groups are seeking

Organisation Key pension demands What it means Ministerial Staff Association (MSA), Survey of India Restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and provide a defined-benefit pension of 50% of last pay drawn Seeks a return to the defined-benefit pension framework, under which pension would be linked to the employee’s last pay rather than being primarily dependent on the accumulated NPS corpus and market-linked returns. Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) Restore defined-benefit pension for employees covered by NPS/UPS FNPO has argued for greater retirement security and a return to a defined-benefit pension arrangement, citing concerns over the uncertainty associated with market-linked retirement benefits. Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) Greater pension security and a guaranteed minimum pension The railway pensioners’ organisation has raised pension and welfare issues before the 8th Pay Commission, including concerns relating to pensioners’ financial and healthcare security. Bharat Pensioners’ Samaj (BPS) Higher minimum pension, higher pension linked to last pay and enhanced family pension BPS has sought a minimum pension of ₹ 45,000, pension at 67% of last pay drawn and family pension at 50% of last pay drawn, along with pension parity and other retirement benefits.

Note: For complete details, refer to the official memoranda of the respective union.

What happens next These recommendations and proposals were submitted to the 8th Pay Commission. Similar submissions by other unions and associations have also sought higher fitment factors, improvements in pension parity and higher minimum pensions.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its final report to the government, tentatively by May-June 2027.