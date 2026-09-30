8th Pay Commission: OROP demand for central government civilian pensioners explained

The 8th Pay Commission will complete 11 months since its constitution on 3 November 2025, on 3 October. In October, the Commission will hold two key meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 7 October and 22 October, respectively.

The Commission continues to build on its recent meetings in Chandigarh and Puducherry in September. Though the 8th Pay Commission has put forward no fixed agenda for these meetings, the core demands have centred on fitment factors, salary revisions, pay allowances and pension reforms.

Another key demand among these is a One Rank, One Pension (OROP)-type mechanism for civilian central government employees from Level 1 to 18.

This is a demand to reduce the pension disparity between employees who retired from the same position or level at different times.

Why are civilian pensioners seeking OROP? OROP primarily provides pension parity for individuals who held the same post or level and completed comparable qualifying service, irrespective of their retirement time. This is different currently, as pension outcomes can significantly differ between otherwise similarly placed retirees due to successive revisions to pay and pension rules.

The government introduced OROP for Armed Forces personnel in 2015, with benefits backdated to 1 July 2014. Even retired Justices of the Supreme Court and High Court judges, as well as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, have pension-parity arrangements.

Let us take a look at the major demands of civilian pensioners. Civilian pensioners are retired central government employees who are not members of the armed forces. The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) has raised several demands concerning the pension and retirement benefits of civilian employees.

Salient features of AIDEF's proposed OROP framework What it means Notional fixation Link the past pension to the revised pay applicable to the post/level Same post/level Consider the position held at retirement Career progression Account for increments and promotions Upgraded posts Consider subsequent revision or upgradation of the post/level Pension basis All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) proposes 50% of resultant notional pensionable pay, subject to applicable rules

Note: These demands are illustrative in nature. For the complete details, refer to the official memorandum of the employee union.

What are AIDEF’s pension demands? As per the AIDEF, pension parity should involve notional progression through successive Pay Commission revisions rather than relying on the historical pay scale at retirement.

The employee union has proposed that the 8th Pay Commission consider the post level held at retirement, increments, promotions, career progression and subsequent upgradation or the reclassification of that post. It also proposes that pensions ordinarily be fixed at 50% of the resultant notional pensionable pay, subject to the applicable minimum pension rules and other statutory provisions.