8th pay commission: Panel set to hold meetings in Delhi, Chennai, Puducherry in August and September — Check full list

8th pay commission: The 8th pay commission is conducting multiple state visits and meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather views ahead of its own recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and other factors.

Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to announce its final recommendations by mid-2027. Beneficiaries include about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence sector personnel and retirees.

The panel is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, other members include Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

States and UT visits, meetings in Aug, Sept — Full list The 8th CPC has already completed state visits and meetings in April, May, June and July, and plans to scheduled more across states and union territories (UTs) in due course over the coming months.

Now, the panel has released dates for state and UT visits and meetings in the national capital city Delhi, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Puducherry in August and September 2026, as part of this consultation process.

Delhi meeting with associations, unions in August 2026 The 8th CPC will interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi only on 7 and 10 August (Friday and Monday). Concerned stakeholders who have submitted their memorandum and not interacted with the commission in Delhi or in any state or UTs, may submit their request seeking appointment by 31 July here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmE2MjEzZGNhYjZlMTIwMjYwNzIzM

Interested stakeholders outside Delhi NCR may seek appointment for interaction with the commission in their own or nearby state or UT, it added.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu state visit in September 2026 The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday). Concerned stakeholders who want to interact with the commission at Chennai may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmE2MWUyMmIzNTMxOTIwMjYwNzIzMT After request has been submitted a “unique Memo ID” will be generated after submitting memorandum. “Venue details and meeting schedule shall be intimated separately,” it said. The commission added that stakeholders from outside Tamil Nadu are requested not to seek appointments during this visit.

Puducherry UT visit in September 2026 The 8th CPC will visit Puducherry from 9 September (Wednesday). Concerned stakeholders who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmE2MWUyZjk4YjU4NzIwMjYwNzIzMTM0 on “Please note that the commission shall be holding separate meetings at cities in other states or UTs in due course. Accordingly, stakeholders belonging to only UT of Puducherry are requested to seek appointments during this visit,” it added.

8th CPC consultation process on: Latest updates Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and is seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till 31 July this year.

Inputs were sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

Further, it has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission till 31 August. This is for 20 consultant roles at various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.

Timeline: When can we expect the 8th CPC decision? As per the usual timeline, the commission is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months. This means that February 2027 is the earliest we can get any official recommendations.

Notably, Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat told India Today that the new announcement could come in April next year, at the start of the new financial year.