8th pay commission: Panel set to hold meetings in Delhi, Chennai, Puducherry in August and September — Check full list

8th pay commission: The 8th pay commission is conducting multiple state visits and meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather views ahead of its own recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and other factors.
Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to announce its final recommendations by mid-2027. Beneficiaries include about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence sector personnel and retirees.
The panel is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, other members include Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.
The 8th CPC has already completed state visits and meetings in April, May, June and July, and plans to scheduled more across states and union territories (UTs) in due course over the coming months.
Now, the panel has released dates for state and UT visits and meetings in the national capital city Delhi, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Puducherry in August and September 2026, as part of this consultation process.
Interested stakeholders outside Delhi NCR may seek appointment for interaction with the commission in their own or nearby state or UT, it added.
After request has been submitted a “unique Memo ID” will be generated after submitting memorandum. “Venue details and meeting schedule shall be intimated separately,” it said. The commission added that stakeholders from outside Tamil Nadu are requested not to seek appointments during this visit.
“Please note that the commission shall be holding separate meetings at cities in other states or UTs in due course. Accordingly, stakeholders belonging to only UT of Puducherry are requested to seek appointments during this visit,” it added.
Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and is seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till 31 July this year.
Inputs were sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
Further, it has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission till 31 August. This is for 20 consultant roles at various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.
As per the usual timeline, the commission is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months. This means that February 2027 is the earliest we can get any official recommendations.
Notably, Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat told India Today that the new announcement could come in April next year, at the start of the new financial year.
However, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes more two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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