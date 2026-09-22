8th pay commission panel to visit Mumbai next month — Here's how to apply, deadline, dates of meetings

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is scheduled to be in Mumbai for an official two-day state visit from 22 to 23 October (Thursday-Friday). Since March, the panel has met employees and pensioners to collect and analyse opinions and data before it decides on pay, allowances, and pension revisions.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, and Member — Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

In Mumbai, the commission will host discussion meetings with employee unions, representative groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders from Maharashtra who submit an appointment request on or before 10 October deadline.

“Interested stakeholders, including central government / UT organisations and institutions, as well as associations / unions / individuals / pensioners of the central government, desirous of interacting with the commission may submit their request for an appointment,” the notice stated.

8th CPC Mumbai meeting: How to apply online? Notably, link to seek appointment for the Mumbai meet is active for stakeholders, unions, and associations of central government or UTs, who submitted their memorandum and have not yet interacted with the commission, till 10 October, via the official portal here — https://8cpc.gov.in/

You can also access the application form directly here —

https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmFhYTQwYzY5YTg5NTIwMjYwOTE2MTQz

Check meeting dates in October 2026 Bengaluru — 7-8 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Deadline for appointments is 18 September.

Mumbai — 22-23 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 22-23 October (Thursday-Friday). Deadline for appointments is 10 October. Notably, the Railway Ministry had earlier said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in the city and seeks to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions. Why are these meetings significant? Constituted every decade, pay commissions aim to discuss and decide on possible changes to emoluments for central government employees and pensioners. Assembled last year, the 8th CPC in is in its consultation stage is examining and changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay, allowances, other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

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Notably, these unions, groups and stakeholders collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, are talks are expected to shape the panel's final recommendations benefitting over 1 crore individuals. These include nearly 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees.