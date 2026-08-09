8th pay commission: Fitment factor, DA merger — How much salary hike can be estimated?

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, having closed submission for suggestions and data from employee representative groups, unions and other stakeholders as of July.

It sought inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders. This data will be analysed and then used to decide pay, allowances, pension, and salary for central government employees and pensioners.

Earlier this month, the panel posted a number of notices on its website regarding official state visits and stakeholder meetings across India in August and September. As per the notices, meetings have been set up in Delhi, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Puducherry (Union Territory), Chandigarh (UT, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Mumbai (Indian Railways).

These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff. And the meetings are significant as discussions with representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations.

How much salary hike can be estimated? Constituted every 10 years, the latest panel is expected to announce its decisions by mid-2027. Over 1 crore beneficiaries — including around 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners are looking forward to a hike in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and fitment factor.

Overall salary increase under the 8th CPC will depend on the minimum pay, fitment factor and DA hike. At present, the likely increase is purely speculative as based on estimates by stakeholders and representatives.

The conservative estimate is for a 20-30% salary hike in the 8th CPC,

While the moderate estimate is for a 30-50% salary hike in the 8th CPC,

And the high-end estimate, takes into account highest recommended fitment factor, for an optimistic, over 80% salary hike in the 8th CPC. DA merger with basic pay, fitment factor important Notably, the commission is also expected to announce revised basic pay, and effective DA on the component, which may affect the final salary hike.

DA is important as it helps address inflationary concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups, and common salaried individuals. Groups have demanded the Centre announce DA merger based on 7th CPC recommendations. The issue has gained traction because basic salary determines calculation of the other components — provident fund contribution, pension, allowances, gratuity, etc. Thus, higher DA and, by association, basic pay mean an increase in overall salary and linked allowances.

Meanwhile, fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.

At this time, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2.28 to 3.83.