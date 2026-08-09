8th pay commission: Fitment factor, DA merger — How much salary hike can be estimated?

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, having closed submission for suggestions and data from employee representative groups, unions and other stakeholders as of July.
It sought inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders. This data will be analysed and then used to decide pay, allowances, pension, and salary for central government employees and pensioners.
Earlier this month, the panel posted a number of notices on its website regarding official state visits and stakeholder meetings across India in August and September. As per the notices, meetings have been set up in Delhi, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Puducherry (Union Territory), Chandigarh (UT, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Mumbai (Indian Railways).
These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff. And the meetings are significant as discussions with representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations.
Constituted every 10 years, the latest panel is expected to announce its decisions by mid-2027. Over 1 crore beneficiaries — including around 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners are looking forward to a hike in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and fitment factor.
Overall salary increase under the 8th CPC will depend on the minimum pay, fitment factor and DA hike. At present, the likely increase is purely speculative as based on estimates by stakeholders and representatives.
Notably, the commission is also expected to announce revised basic pay, and effective DA on the component, which may affect the final salary hike.
DA is important as it helps address inflationary concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups, and common salaried individuals. Groups have demanded the Centre announce DA merger based on 7th CPC recommendations. The issue has gained traction because basic salary determines calculation of the other components — provident fund contribution, pension, allowances, gratuity, etc. Thus, higher DA and, by association, basic pay mean an increase in overall salary and linked allowances.
Meanwhile, fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.
At this time, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2.28 to 3.83.
As per the usual timeline, the 8th CPC is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months after commission. This means that February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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