The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission panel headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai can determine how much salary, pensions, allowances, and financial benefits central government employees and pensioners may receive in the coming years.

In order to ensure that the salary revisions are meaningful and are able to address the challenges of day-to-day inflation, central government employees are seeking higher fitment factors, for example, 3.833 and 3.61 urged by NC-JCM and MSA respectively and a graded fitment factor demand requested by Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA), another prominent union that has requested different fitment factors for different pay levels.

It is also vital to keep in mind, that the central government employees, pensioners and associated stakeholders get the chance to put forward their views, ideas and grievances in relation to salaries, allowances and other vital aspects only once in a 10-year period. Thus signifying the importance of the pay commission. That is why, the decisions of the 8th Pay Commission will have a profound and lasting impact on salaries and pensions of serving central government employees and pensioners, once their final report is tabled and subsequently accepted by the central government.

Keeping these distinct demands in view, let us understand how the existing basic pensions of ₹25,000 to ₹75,000 (an illustrative range) could change if the 8th Pay Commission panel accepts these proposed factors and the central government subsequently adopts them and applies them directly.

How is the existing basic pension calculated? As per the existing rules and regulations, eligible central government employees retiring under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) are generally eligible for a basic pension equal to 50% of their last drawn emoluments or the average emoluments drawn during the last 10 months of service; preference is given to the figure that is higher, subject to the applicable rules and regulations.

To better understand this, let us take a simple example: For instance, an employee with a qualifying emolument of ₹1 lakh may be eligible to receive a basic pension of ₹50,000. On similar lines, an employee receiving emoluments of ₹50,000 may be eligible for receiving a basic pension of ₹25,000. Furthermore, it is critical to note that the dearness relief (DR), health benefits and other applicable benefits are separate from the basic pension.

Another critical point to keep in mind about the 8th Pay Commission is that it is a temporary body, constituted on 3 November 2025. Since then, as per the Terms of Reference (ToR), the 8th Pay Commission panel has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations. Its report is expected around May–June 2027. Let us now take a look at the fitment factors proposed by prominent employee bodies.

View full Image View full Image Note: These are proposals submitted by employee and pensioner organisations, not approved fitment factors. IRTSA has recommended graded factors based on pay levels, while the final fitment factor and pension revision formula will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations and subsequent government approval.

How could pensions of ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 75,000 change? The table below illustrates the pension amounts obtained by multiplying existing basic pensions by the proposed fitment factors and how they could change the existing basic pensions between ₹25,000 and ₹75,000 if these demands are accepted.

View full Image View full Image If your existing basic pension is between ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 75,000, the table gives an illustrative estimate of how it could change under different proposed fitment factors. These figures are not assured payouts, as the final pension revision formula will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations and government approval.

What should pensioners keep in mind? It is vital to keep in mind that the above-discussed proposals are not officially approved figures by the 8th Pay Commission and the central government. The actual pension and salary revision will directly depend on the 8th Pay Commission’s official recommendations, which are expected to be tabled by May-June 2027.

Moreover, during the earlier commissions, i.e., the 6th Pay Commission and the 7th Pay Commission, the official fitment factors implemented were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively.

Therefore, the serving central government employees, pensioners and associated stakeholders should avoid treating the projected figures above as assured increases and wait for the official notification confirming the exact changes and fresh developments.