8th pay commission: Pension, leaves, increment — Here's NC-JMC's full list of demands for allowances and benefits

The 8th pay commission is in the discussion phase before it releases its official recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. Constituted once a decade, it is expected to make significant decisions impacting pay for central government employees and pensioners.

Around 1 crore beneficiaries — nearly 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, will benefit from the recommendations across 18 employee levels.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission, the 8th CPC's official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

8th CPC discussions, meetings ongoing Notably, the commission closed its submission window for suggestions on 15 June and will do so for data on 31 July. The 8th CPC has since March conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course. The panel is expected to collect data and analyse it to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for employee and retiree groups.

The umbrella representative body National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) is one group that has submitted suggestions and engaged in talks. These meetings are significant as suggestions made by unions are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations concerning remuneration and pension structures for the central government workforce.

NC-JCM's major demands: Key highlights Notably, there are 18 levels of central government employees, and the individual adjustments to pay and other benefits will differ from level to level. The NC-JCM has demanded among other things housing and utility-linked structured pay, annual increment of 6% (from 3%), inflation-linked wage model, hike in the minimum basic pay for central government employees to ₹69,000, unified pay matrix up to Level 13, and structural alignment with revised pay. Here's a glance:

What Is Being Changed Current (7th CPC) NC-JCM Demand (8th CPC) Minimum Basic Pay ₹ 18,000 ₹ 69,000 Fitment Factor 2.57 3.833 Annual Increment 3% 6% HRA — X Cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru etc.) ~27% of basic 40% HRA — Y Cities (5L–50L population) ~18% 35% HRA — Z Cities (below 5L population) ~9% 30% Pension at retirement (65 years) 50% of last pay 70% of Last Pay Drawn Pension at 90 years Same 50% 100% of Last Pay Drawn Ex-gratia for duty death ₹ 25 Lakhs ₹ 2 Crore Financial upgradations in 30 years 3 (under MACP) 5 (guaranteed) Pension scheme NPS / UPS OPS (demanded) Commuted pension restoration After 15 years After 11 years Pension revision cycle Every 10 years (with new CPC) Every 5 years

What are the other key demands – Full list The NC-JCM’s 51-page memorandum also includes a comprehensive list of proposals as follows:

From the memorandum — Other Key Demands (full verified list): Annual increment Annual increment raised to 6% Risk & Hardship Allowance ₹ 10,000 risk hardship allowance monthly Transport Allowance Transport allowance tripled Children Education Allowance CEA ₹ 10,000 per child CEA extended level CEA extended to post-graduation Maternity Leave Maternity leave 240 days Menstrual Leave Menstrual leave 3 days monthly Parents Care Leave Parents care leave introduced Flight Entitlement Flight entitlement all employees House Building Advance HBA ₹ 2 crore interest-free Family unit definition Family defined as 5 units Technology allowance Special technology allowance introduced CGEGIS Group Insurance CGEGIS group insurance revised OROP for civilians OROP extended to civilians Commuted pension timeline Commuted pension after 11 years Pension revision frequency Pension revised every 5 years HRA for pensioners HRA extended to pensioners LTC for pensioners LTC extended to pensioners Cashless medical treatment Cashless CGHS all employees CGHS expansion CGHS centres every district

When are final recommendations expected? The 8th pay commission was notified on 17 January 2025, commissioned in November 2025, and scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. However, final recommendations are still pending.

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As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get them.

Notably, when we use the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is a lengthy one. The 7th Pay Commission took two and a half years from formation to rollout, and the 6th Pay Commission took two years; while the 5th Pay Commission took three and a half years to be implemented.