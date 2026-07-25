8th pay commission: Pension, leaves, increment — Here's NC-JMC's full list of demands for allowances and benefits

8th pay commission: From pension revision to various leaves and increment schedule — Here's the full list of demands for allowances and benefits made by the NC-JMC for government employees and pensioners.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Jul 2026, 04:51 PM IST
The 8th pay commission is in the discussion phase before it releases its official recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more.
The 8th pay commission is in the discussion phase before it releases its official recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more.

The 8th pay commission is in the discussion phase before it releases its official recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. Constituted once a decade, it is expected to make significant decisions impacting pay for central government employees and pensioners.

Around 1 crore beneficiaries — nearly 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, will benefit from the recommendations across 18 employee levels.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission, the 8th CPC's official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

Also Read | Why DA gap a key point of debate for West Bengal's 7th pay commission, explained

8th CPC discussions, meetings ongoing

Notably, the commission closed its submission window for suggestions on 15 June and will do so for data on 31 July. The 8th CPC has since March conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course. The panel is expected to collect data and analyse it to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for employee and retiree groups.

The umbrella representative body National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) is one group that has submitted suggestions and engaged in talks. These meetings are significant as suggestions made by unions are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations concerning remuneration and pension structures for the central government workforce.

Also Read | West Bengal's 7th pay commission: Salary, allowances — Check full list of ToR

NC-JCM's major demands: Key highlights

Notably, there are 18 levels of central government employees, and the individual adjustments to pay and other benefits will differ from level to level. The NC-JCM has demanded among other things housing and utility-linked structured pay, annual increment of 6% (from 3%), inflation-linked wage model, hike in the minimum basic pay for central government employees to 69,000, unified pay matrix up to Level 13, and structural alignment with revised pay. Here's a glance:

What Is Being ChangedCurrent (7th CPC)NC-JCM Demand (8th CPC)
Minimum Basic Pay 18,000 69,000
Fitment Factor2.573.833
Annual Increment3%6%
HRA — X Cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru etc.)~27% of basic40%
HRA — Y Cities (5L–50L population)~18%35%
HRA — Z Cities (below 5L population)~9%30%
Pension at retirement (65 years)50% of last pay70% of Last Pay Drawn
Pension at 90 yearsSame 50%100% of Last Pay Drawn
Ex-gratia for duty death 25 Lakhs 2 Crore
Financial upgradations in 30 years3 (under MACP)5 (guaranteed)
Pension schemeNPS / UPSOPS (demanded)
Commuted pension restorationAfter 15 yearsAfter 11 years
Pension revision cycleEvery 10 years (with new CPC)Every 5 years

What are the other key demands – Full list

The NC-JCM’s 51-page memorandum also includes a comprehensive list of proposals as follows: 

From the memorandum — Other Key Demands (full verified list):
Annual incrementAnnual increment raised to 6%
Risk & Hardship Allowance 10,000 risk hardship allowance monthly
Transport AllowanceTransport allowance tripled
Children Education AllowanceCEA 10,000 per child
CEA extended levelCEA extended to post-graduation
Maternity LeaveMaternity leave 240 days
Menstrual LeaveMenstrual leave 3 days monthly
Parents Care LeaveParents care leave introduced
Flight EntitlementFlight entitlement all employees
House Building AdvanceHBA 2 crore interest-free
Family unit definitionFamily defined as 5 units
Technology allowanceSpecial technology allowance introduced
CGEGIS Group InsuranceCGEGIS group insurance revised
OROP for civiliansOROP extended to civilians
Commuted pension timelineCommuted pension after 11 years
Pension revision frequencyPension revised every 5 years
HRA for pensionersHRA extended to pensioners
LTC for pensionersLTC extended to pensioners
Cashless medical treatmentCashless CGHS all employees
CGHS expansionCGHS centres every district

When are final recommendations expected?

The 8th pay commission was notified on 17 January 2025, commissioned in November 2025, and scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. However, final recommendations are still pending.

Also Read | Dearness allowance for pensioners — Dearness Relief explained

As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get them.

Notably, when we use the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is a lengthy one. The 7th Pay Commission took two and a half years from formation to rollout, and the 6th Pay Commission took two years; while the 5th Pay Commission took three and a half years to be implemented.

Thus, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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