8th Pay Commission: Pensioners seek age-based pension enhancement; here's what the proposal means

8th Pay Commission: Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, serving as a member, and former IAS officer Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary, the 8th Pay Commission has received a range of demands from employee and pensioner representatives.
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, constituted the commission in January 2025, and its Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued in November 2025. Since then, the panel has been conducting meetings with eligible representatives and stakeholders to gather recommendations on pay revisions, allowances, pension benefits, salary structures, and related matters.
The commission consults labour groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations and institutions, employee unions and associations, and other stakeholders. Based on these consultations and data analysis, it will make recommendations on pay structures, allowances, pensions, and related benefits for central government employees and pensioners.
Here's a look at one of the key pension revision demands before the commission, the proposal for age-based pension enhancement, and what it could mean for retirees if accepted.
One of the demands put forth before the panel includes the introduction of higher pension benefits for senior pensioners based on age, according to a Clear Tax report.
Notably, this is still under consideration and has not yet been approved or accepted by the Centre. But while the 8th CPC's final recommendations may be much different compared to the proposals, here's a look at how the age-based pension payout would likely work:
|Age of Pensioner
|Proposed Pension Level
|65 years
|70% of Last Pay Drawn
|70 years
|75% of Last Pay Drawn
|75 years
|80% of Last Pay Drawn
|80 years
|85% of Last Pay Drawn
|85 years
|90% of Last Pay Drawn
|90 years and above
|100% of Last Pay Drawn
Among the other major pension-related proposals are:
Further, the National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), which collectively represent a number of central government employees, pensioners and defence civilians, have made detailed submissions to the commission.
Overall, they have demanded comprehensive pension restructuring, improvements and parity in payments as stated below:
|Employee Group
|Pension Reform
|NC-JCM
|Structural alignment with revised pay
|Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation
|OPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkage
|AIDEF
|Pension parity with revised pay structure
Notably, the commission has invited suggestions and memoranda from eligible representatives and stakeholders till 15 June. It opened formal memorandum submissions on 5 March 2026, extended the earlier deadlines from 30 April to 31 May, and now to mid-June. As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution by mid-2027.
The beneficiaries include around 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners (including defence and railway employees and retirees).
Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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