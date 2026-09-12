8th pay commission: Pension revision, minimum pension, dearness relief, pension commutation—Top 12 demands by pensioners

8th pay commission: From pension revision to minimum pension and dearness relief (DR), pension commutation, and OPS — Here are the top 12 demands made by pensioners during the consultation stage so far.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12 Sep 2026, 06:34 PM IST
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8th pay commission: Pensioners have presented demands to the panel ranging from pension revision to minimum pension and dearness relief (DR), pension commutation, and OPS.
8th pay commission: Pensioners have presented demands to the panel ranging from pension revision to minimum pension and dearness relief (DR), pension commutation, and OPS.

The 8th central pay commission (8th CPC) in its consultation stage is undertaking state visits and meetings with various employee and pensioner representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions before making its own recommendations next year.

It is chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

Who benefits from 8th CPC recommendations?

Constituted every 10 years, it is likely to make its official announcement latest by May 2027, impacting around 1 crore beneficiaries — including about 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence sector personnel and retirees.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh sanctions two DA instalments — When will employees get arrears?

Notably, the panel released its official Terms of Reference (ToR) last year. On the agenda, among other issues, is the matter of pension revision for pensioners and family pensioners who retired on or before 31 December 2025.

8th CPC: 12 Key issues raised by pensioners

Today, we take a look at some of the top 12 demands been made by pensioners to the commission during the consultation stage so far.

  • Pension revision: The National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have made detailed submissions to the commission demanding comprehensive pension restructuring, improvements and parity in payments, as follows:

Employee GroupPension Reform
NC-JCMStructural alignment with revised pay
Maharashtra Old Pension OrganisationOPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkage
AIDEFPension parity with revised pay structure
  • Minimum pension: There is also demand made by other pensioner groups for minimum pension to be increased to at least 67% of the Last Pay Drawn (LPD) or the average emoluments drawn during the last 10 months of service.

Others have proposed introduction of progressive age-based pension enhancement up to 100% of the LPD for pensioners aged 90 years and above. Check below table:

Age of PensionerProposed Pension Level
65 years70% of Last Pay Drawn
70 years75% of Last Pay Drawn
75 years80% of Last Pay Drawn
80 years85% of Last Pay Drawn
85 years90% of Last Pay Drawn
90 years and above100% of Last Pay Drawn
  • Demands for revision of the fitment factor used for pension calculations.
  • Review of the Dearness Relief (DR) structure and its integration into pension benefits.
  • Expansion of the scope of family pension benefits.
  • Increasing the gratuity ceiling and revising pension commutation rules.
  • Option to choose between different pension systems — Old Pension Scheme (OPS), National Pension System (NPS) or the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) — based on a retirees' preferences and needs.
  • Several central government pensioners and employee organisations and associations are seeking a reduction in the 15-year period for restoration of commuted pension to between 10 to 12 years, arguing that the existing rule is based on financial and actuarial assumptions that are several decades old.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How much will salary rise with 1.83 or 2.0 fitment factor?
  • Notably, the NC-JCM, AIDEF, Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) and Bharat Pensioners Samaj and All Pensioners Association (BPSAPA) have sought an 11-year restoration period. Further, the Indian Railways' Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has proposed 12 years, while the All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has sought 10 years.
  • The organisations have asked the commission to review Rule 10A of the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981 and sought revision of the commutation tables using updated actuarial, demographic and financial data.
  • The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has formally forwarded representations seeking pension revision for central government employees who retired before 1 January 2026. The concern among pensioners is that the ToR does not expressly state that pensions of employees who retired before 1 January 2026 are to be revised.
  • More recently, prominent unions, including the Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA) are urging amendments to the ToR for revision of pensions and family pensions.

Also Read | DA: Punjab staff call off pen-down strike, govt assures ‘no disciplinary action’

When can we expect final recommendations?

Notably, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and there is no final decision on these matters yet. Further, once the 8th CPC recommendations come, the Centre will also have to approve them before they are implemented.

As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But its absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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