8th pay commission: Pension revision, minimum pension, dearness relief, pension commutation—Top 12 demands by pensioners

The 8th central pay commission (8th CPC) in its consultation stage is undertaking state visits and meetings with various employee and pensioner representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions before making its own recommendations next year.
It is chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.
Constituted every 10 years, it is likely to make its official announcement latest by May 2027, impacting around 1 crore beneficiaries — including about 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence sector personnel and retirees.
Notably, the panel released its official Terms of Reference (ToR) last year. On the agenda, among other issues, is the matter of pension revision for pensioners and family pensioners who retired on or before 31 December 2025.
Today, we take a look at some of the top 12 demands been made by pensioners to the commission during the consultation stage so far.
|Employee Group
|Pension Reform
|NC-JCM
|Structural alignment with revised pay
|Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation
|OPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkage
|AIDEF
|Pension parity with revised pay structure
Others have proposed introduction of progressive age-based pension enhancement up to 100% of the LPD for pensioners aged 90 years and above. Check below table:
|Age of Pensioner
|Proposed Pension Level
|65 years
|70% of Last Pay Drawn
|70 years
|75% of Last Pay Drawn
|75 years
|80% of Last Pay Drawn
|80 years
|85% of Last Pay Drawn
|85 years
|90% of Last Pay Drawn
|90 years and above
|100% of Last Pay Drawn
Notably, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and there is no final decision on these matters yet. Further, once the 8th CPC recommendations come, the Centre will also have to approve them before they are implemented.
As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But its absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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