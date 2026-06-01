8th Pay Commission: Retirement benefit rules could change – upto 100% pension, OPS-NPS-UPS under discussion

Apart from fitment factor and DA hike, this time, consultations around the 8th Pay Commission are also focusing on the possibility of introducing a new pension structure for retired central government employees, with retirement security becoming an important issue of discussion. Here's a look at it:
“For a decent and dignified life after retirement to support a minimum two member family units full pension should be fixed at 67% of the Last Pay Drawn (LPD) or the Average of the last 10 months emoluments which is more beneficial instead of the present 50%,” NC-JCM in its said memorandum to the 8th CPC.
It also cited a recommendation by a Parliamentary Standing Committee, which proposed granting an additional 5% pension every five years after retirement. Accordingly the structure should be:
As per reports, employee representatives say discussions on greater pension flexibility has also gained momentum in recent weeks.
Under the proposal, employees may be allowed to select the pension system that best suits their needs, whether it is OPS, NPS, or UPS.
The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is a defined-benefit retirement plan for government employees in India. It guarantees a fixed pension linked to the last drawn salary and Dearness Allowance. The payouts are entirely funded by the government, meaning employees do not contribute to the fund during their working years.
The National Pension System (NPS) follows a contribution-based model. Employees contribute a portion of their salary throughout their service, while the government makes a matching contribution. The pension amount eventually depends on the accumulated corpus and market-linked returns.
Critic say that retirement benefit should not depend on market movement
The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) tries to bridge the gap by combining NPS-style contributions with assured pension benefits
The 8th Pay Commission is significant because it is expected to affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners, as well as their families.
So far, India has witnessed seven pay commissions. The First Pay Commission was established in January 1946, and since then, a new pay commission has generally been constituted every 10 years. The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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