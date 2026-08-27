8th Pay Commission pension rules: Why employee and pensioner bodies want faster restoration of commuted pension

Central government pensioners and employee organisations are seeking a reduction in the 15-year period for restoration of commuted pension. Several associations have urged the 8th Pay Commission to recommend restoration after 10 to 12 years, arguing that the existing rule is based on financial and actuarial assumptions that are several decades old.

What is pension commutation and why is the 15-year rule being challenged? Central government employees can commute up to 40% of their basic pension at retirement and receive the commuted amount as a lump sum. In return, the commuted portion is deducted from their monthly pension. Under the existing rules, the deducted pension is restored after 15 years.

Employee and pensioner organisations argue that this 15-year restoration period needs to be reconsidered because the financial and demographic conditions used when the framework was introduced have changed significantly.

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The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) and Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) have sought an 11-year restoration period. The Indian Railways' Technical Supervisors' Association has proposed 12 years, while the All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation has sought 10 years. Bharat Pensioners Samaj and All Pensioners Association have also recommended 11 years.

Why pensioner bodies want the restoration period reduced The NC-JCM says the 15-year restoration rule was framed nearly four decades ago using the financial and actuarial parameters prevailing at the time. According to the organisation, changes in interest rates, life expectancy, mortality rates and actuarial risk factors warrant a fresh assessment.

Its illustration for a pensioner aged 61 shows a commutation factor of 8.194. For every ₹100 of monthly pension commuted, the pensioner receives ₹9,833 as the commuted value.

However, the pensioner would forgo ₹12,000 over 10 years through the monthly deduction of ₹100. Over 15 years, the total deduction would rise to ₹18,000.

Based on this calculation, the NC-JCM argues that the commuted amount is effectively recovered in about 10 years and that deductions beyond this period result in excess recovery. It has therefore recommended restoration after 11 years.

Bharat Pensioners Samaj has made a similar argument. Its data compares parameters from 1986, 2008 and 2023, highlighting lower interest rates, higher life expectancy and lower mortality rates. It estimates the recovery period at around 11.25 years based on the latest parameters cited in its memorandum.

The organisation has also argued that while mortality tables are periodically revised to reflect changing longevity patterns, the commutation framework for government pensioners has not been updated adequately.

How could a shorter restoration period benefit pensioners? The financial impact can be significant for pensioners with a higher basic pension.

For example, Bharat Pensioners Samaj has calculated the impact for a pensioner receiving a basic pension of ₹35,000 per month and commuting 40%, or ₹14,000, of the pension.

Under an 11-year restoration period, the pension deduction would continue for 132 months, resulting in total deductions of ₹18.48 lakh. Under the existing 15-year period, the deduction would continue for 180 months, taking the total deductions to ₹25.20 lakh.

The difference is ₹6.72 lakh, representing the additional ₹14,000 deducted for 48 months if restoration takes 15 years instead of 11 years.

The organisations have therefore asked the 8th Pay Commission to review Rule 10A of the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981. They have also sought revision of the commutation tables using updated actuarial, demographic and financial data.