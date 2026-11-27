With the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) expected to review the salaries, pensions and allowances of central government employees, a pensioners' association has urged the Centre to include pension revision for pre-January 2026 retirees in the commission's Terms of Reference (ToR).

In a memorandum dated 25 November, submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) raised 11 demands covering pension revision, retirement benefits and healthcare facilities for Central Government, Railway, Defence, BSNL/MTNL, bank and autonomous body pensioners and family pensioners.

Here are the 11 demands raised by the association.

Withdraw 2025 pension validation law The association has demanded the complete withdrawal of the Validation of Pension Rules Act, 2025, enacted through the Finance Act, 2025.

It argues that the law undermines the Supreme Court's D.S. Nakara Vs Union of India judgment, which upheld the principle of pension parity and could deny pre-2026 retirees equal pension revision benefits.

Include pre-2026 retirees in 8th Pay Commission The association wants the government to amend the 8th Pay Commission's ToR to explicitly cover pension revision for employees who retired before 1 January 2026.

It argues that retirees with the same rank, length of service and service conditions should not be treated differently merely because they retired before or after this date.

Bring back Old Pension Scheme It has demanded that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) be restored for employees recruited on or after 1 January 2004 and that the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) be discontinued.

Clear pending BSNL/MTNL pension revision The association wants pension revision for employees absorbed into BSNL and MTNL to be implemented retrospectively from 1 January 2017, as the issue remains unresolved.

Revise bank employees' pensions It has sought pension updation for retired bank employees on the lines of the RBI's pension revision system, so that their pensions are revised periodically.

Extend 8th CPC benefits to autonomous bodies The demand is to bring autonomous body employees under the 8th CPC framework and extend CGHS medical facilities to their pensioners, as is available to Central Government pensioners.

Merge 50% DA/DR with basic pay and pension The association wants 50% of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) to be added to basic pay and pension as a temporary measure until the 8th CPC recommendations are implemented.

Provide 20% interim pension relief It has demanded an additional relief of at least 20% of the existing pension for pensioners and family pensioners while they wait for the next pension revision under the 8th CPC.

Reduce commutation recovery period Pension commutation allows retirees to receive a part of their pension as a lump sum in exchange for a reduced monthly pension.

Currently, the commuted portion is restored after 15 years. The association wants this period reduced to 10 years and 8 months, arguing that the amount is recovered through pension deductions within this time.

Improve CGHS and medical facilities The association wants at least one CGHS wellness centre in every district, more doctors and medical staff, better availability of medicines and additional empanelled hospitals.

It has also sought cashless treatment without administrative difficulties and an increase in the Fixed Medical Allowance from its existing level to ₹5,000.

Ensure equal pension under OROP It has called for pension parity under One Rank One Pension (OROP), with no distinction between pre- and post-2026 retirees.