The central government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. This is a three-member temporary commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, tasked with hearing the views and grievances of prominent employee unions and pension bodies and submitting its final report to the Centre.

As per the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission, the final report is expected to be tabled by May-June 2027. Recently, the pay commission concluded meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 8 October and 23 October, respectively.

In their discussions with the 8th Pay Commission panel over the past several months, pensioners have reiterated their long-standing demand for higher retirement benefits to better combat inflation and for a more realistic pay and pension revision as the commission heads towards the submission of its final report.

One such proposal seeks to increase the basic pension from the existing 50% to 67% of the last basic pay drawn. The 7th Pay Commission earlier rejected this proposal.

Which union presented this demand? This demand has been put forward by the Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) in its memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission panel. The three demands of BPS are:

A minimum monthly pension of ₹ 45,000 Pension at 67% of the last pay drawn, an increase from the existing 50% Family pension at 50% of the last pay drawn, an increase from the existing 30%. Why did 7th Pay Commission reject demand? The demand to increase pension from 50% to a higher proportion of the last salary is not new. The 7th Pay Commission also received similar representations seeking an increase in both family pension and regular pension.

The primary reason for the refusal was that the 6th Pay Commission had already liberalized the pension calculation by removing the requirement for 33 years of qualifying service. Hence, the pension was fixed at 50% of the last pay drawn or the average emoluments of the last 10 months, whichever was more beneficial to the employee.

The 7th Pay Commission also elaborated that its proposed pay revision will automatically increase pension amounts because pensions are linked directly to the last basic pay drawn.

The BPS has renewed the demand before the 8th Pay Commission, arguing for a higher pension rate and a minimum monthly pension of ₹45,000.

How much pension could retirees receive in 8th Pay Commission? To understand the potential benefit if the demand to draw 67% of last drawn pay as pension is accepted, let us consider a central government employee retiring with a last basic pay of ₹44,900 under Level 6 of the 7th Pay Matrix.

At the current pension rate of 50%, the employee will receive a basic monthly pension of about ₹22,450. Furthermore, if the proposed 67% rate is accepted, the pension will increase to approximately ₹30,083.

The following table details how the proposed revision could affect monthly and annual pension figures.

Particulars Existing rate (50%) Proposed rate (67%) Increase Monthly basic pension ₹ 22,450 ₹ 30,083 ₹ 7,633 Annual basic pension ₹ 2,69,400 ₹ 3,60,996 ₹ 91,596 Family pension (30% to 50%) ₹ 13,470 ₹ 22,450 ₹ 8,980

Note: Illustration based on the last basic pay of ₹44,900. Dearness relief and other benefits have been excluded.

The proposed 67% pension rate represents a 34-35% increase over the existing 50% rate. The actual increase on an individual basis will depend on the pensioner’s last basic pay.

As an example, a serving employee retiring with a last basic pay of ₹18,000 will receive an additional amount of about ₹3,060 per month. Similarly, for someone with a last basic pay of ₹78,800, the additional monthly pension can be ₹13,396.

This also highlights why BPS has proposed a minimum pension of ₹45,000. This is because a higher percentage revision based solely on the last drawn basic pay may not adequately boost the pensions of retirees who earned lower salaries during their service tenure.

Family pension could also increase, but what about gratuity? The BPS has also proposed increasing the family pension from the existing 30% to 50% of the last basic pay drawn.

Using the same example as above, the existing family pension will be ₹13,470 per month at 30%. At the proposed 50% rate, if accepted, it would rise to ₹22,450, resulting in an additional ₹8,980 per month.

The 7th Pay Commission panel, however, retained the existing family pension rate, despite demands for an increase. It also did not agree to extend the enhanced family pension period after a pensioner’s demise.

Therefore, an important point for pensioners to note is that a higher pension rate would not automatically increase the retirement gratuity, as the gratuity amount is calculated based on emoluments and qualifying service; it is not based on the monthly pension amount.

As per existing rules and regulations, retirement gratuity is calculated at 1/4 of emoluments for every completed 6-month period of qualifying service, subject to a maximum of 16.5x the last emoluments.

The maximum gratuity ceiling, currently ₹25 lakh, is also linked to the prescribed Dearness Allowance threshold for revision.

For an employee with a last basic pay of ₹44,900 and DA of 63%, the emoluments would be approximately ₹73,187. Moreover, taking the maximum qualifying service of 33 years, the gratuity calculated at 16.5 times these emoluments would be around ₹12.08 lakh.

Hence, just increasing the pension rate from 50% to 67% will not change this gratuity amount. A holistic revision in pay or the applicable gratuity rules will be required to increase the payout.

What should pensioners expect from 8th Pay Commission? The BPS proposals put forward highlight the question of whether pension increases should be linked to the last salary drawn or supported by a higher minimum pension.

A higher pension revision rate will benefit retirees across different pay levels, and the proposed ₹45,000 minimum pension will provide additional protection to those receiving smaller pensions, as it will help them cope with rising inflation.