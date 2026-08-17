8th Pay Commission: Pensioners seek inclusion of pension revision in Terms of Reference

The 8th Pay Commission has now completed more than half of its allocated 18-month period since its constitution on 3 November 2025. The consultative and discussion process of the Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has entered into its business end.

For central government employees who retired before 1 January, the revision of pension and family pension has emerged as a key demand.

To improve the livelihoods of pensioners and their families, the Bharat Pensioners’ Samaj (BPS) and All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) have requested the central government to amend the Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) to cover pension revision, pension parity and other associated retirement benefits for existing pensioners and family pensioners.

AIDEF seeks wider pension mandate Over the last few months, the AIDEF has written several letters to the Finance Ministry and the Cabinet Secretary, stating that the current ToR does not categorically address the revision of pensions for past pensioners, parity between past and future pensioners, the revision of family pensions or other retirement benefits. Hence, it has proposed adding a provision to revise pensions and pensionary benefits under applicable pension schemes, including for employees retiring before or after 1 January 2026.

AIDEF also objected to the ToR reference to the ‘unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes’, arguing that pension earned through government service should not be treated merely as an unfunded liability.

BPS demands pension parity and clarity In its letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right after the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, BPS similarly sought inclusion of pension and family pension revision in the ToR.

It also wants the government to remove or suitably modify the wording ‘unfunded cost’. The core aim of the letter was to delete the term ‘unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes’.

Let us look at the prominent demands of the pensioner bodies and their implications.

Key demand What pensioner bodies want Pension revision Cover all existing pensioners Family pension Include family pensioners explicitly Pension parity Ensure equitable revision for past and future pensioners Effective date Confirm January 1, 2026 Retirement benefits Include pension-related anomalies and benefits “Unfunded cost” Delete or suitably modify the expression Implementation Extend recommendations simultaneously to serving employees, pensioners and family pensioners

The BPS has also sought authoritative clarification that pensioners retiring before 1 January will not be excluded and that the holistic pension-related recommendations will be implemented alongside those for serving employees.

Several other major demands highlighted by BPS are: restoration of the old pension scheme, work towards improving comprehensive health schemes; extension of 8th Pay Commission benefits to centrally funded autonomous and statutory bodies of the government of India; and benefits for Gram Dak Sevak (GDS), who serve as the core and backbone of the postal department.

These demands highlight a common concern: pensioners want clarity and for the government to remove ambiguity before the 8th Pay Commission concludes its ongoing meetings and submits its final report to the central government.

With more meetings of the 8th Pay Commission lined up in the coming months in Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Jaipur, it will be interesting to see how these ongoing demands shape the next round of discussions.