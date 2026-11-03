8th Pay Commission: Will pensioners get 15-year commutation period slashed after high courts say ‘no’?

Central government pensioners' associations and employee unions have renewed their demand for reducing the 15-year period for restoration of commuted pension, placing the issue before the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

The demand comes after two High Courts, in separate judgments delivered within 18 months of each other, declined to shorten the existing restoration period. However, the rulings have also highlighted the possibility of reviewing the period through an expert committee and an actuarial assessment.

Both judgments have been included in a compendium recently issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare.

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses 808 petitions In its 27 November 2024 judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of 808 writ petitions challenging the 15-year restoration period prescribed under Rule 11.1(2) of the Punjab Civil Services Rules.

The petitioners sought restoration of the commuted portion of their pension after approximately 12 years instead of 15 years. They argued that the commuted amount was effectively recovered well before the stipulated period.

However, a bench comprising Justices Lisa Gill and Sukhvinder Kaur rejected the argument, observing that employees had voluntarily opted to commute a portion of their pension in exchange for a lump-sum payment.

“Having availed of a benefit which is clearly voluntary in nature, it is not open to the petitioners to raise the grievances as noted above, at this stage, to seek a variation in the terms and conditions accepted by them with open eyes,” it held, adding: “There is no question of any direction to the State to restore pension on expiry of 11.5 years or 12 years as prayed for.”

The court also indicated that any change to the existing restoration period would require consideration by the appropriate executive authority rather than judicial intervention.

Consequently, the petitions were dismissed.

The court said that commutation involves “complex affairs involving vexed issues … which calls for application of specialized expertise”, and a court “would venture only in case of manifest and apparent arbitrariness.”

Delhi High Court upholds 15-year restoration rule In another significant ruling dated 29 May 2026, the Delhi High Court rejected a challenge to Rule 10-A of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981.

The case, Union of India and others versus Sub Trilok Chand (retired) and another, involved pensioners from central government departments, paramilitary forces, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

A bench comprising Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan held that the challenge to the existing provision was “devoid of merit”: restoration of the commuted portion “represents a conscious policy determination founded upon actuarial evaluation, expert recommendations and long-standing statutory practice, and does not suffer from any constitutional infirmity.”

It upheld “the validity of the uniform fifteen-year restoration period” and set aside an Armed Forces Tribunal order restraining recovery, but added that where recovery had been stayed, employers must not take the deferred amount in a lump sum, and should recover it beyond the 15 years “for the exact duration corresponding to the period during which such interim protection remained operative.”

The two judgments reaffirmed that courts would not independently alter the prescribed 15-year restoration period. Any revision would require an appropriate policy decision supported by actuarial assessment.

What pensioners' associations have demanded from 8th CPC With judicial challenges failing to secure an immediate reduction, pensioners' organisations and employee unions are now pressing the issue through their memorandums to the 8th Pay Commission.

The Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) has proposed restoring the commuted portion of pension after 11 years or when an employee reaches 71 years of age, whichever is earlier, for employees retiring at 60.

The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has also demanded a reduction, arguing that the government effectively recovers the entire commuted value within approximately 10 years.

According to the organisation, continuing deductions beyond this period result in excess recovery from pensioners. It has proposed the same restoration benchmark.

The Ministerial Staff Association, meanwhile, wants the existing period reduced from 15 years to 12 years. It has argued that the recovery of principal and interest takes place much earlier, creating financial hardship for elderly pensioners.

The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) has also recommended reducing the restoration period to 12 years.

Expert committee review could be key to pensioners' demand The possibility of an expert review of the commutation period has emerged as an important aspect of the debate. The State's willingness to examine the issue afresh through an expert committee, with pensioners' associations invited to present their views, has provided a basis for renewed representations.