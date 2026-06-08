8th Pay Commission: Proposed fitment factor 3.833 vs 4 — impact on salary hike explained

The 8th Pay Commission has now been in existence for more than seven months since its initial constitution on 3 November 2025 through a formal gazette notification. It is now moving towards its business end, with just 11 more months to go before the 8th Pay Commission recommendations on pay, pensions and the fitment factor are submitted to the central government.

The fitment factor is the focal point as the Commission decides how existing salaries are converted into revised basic pay. The fundamental formula of the fitment factor is discussed below:

New Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor Under the 6th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was around 1.86, while the 7th Pay Commission fixed it at 2.57, raising the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. Now, discussions for the 8th Pay Commission are focused on a much higher multiplier due to inflation and rising living costs.

Now, amid rapidly rising inflation and oil and gas prices, unions and stakeholders involved are pushing for a stronger multiplier. Their basic stance is that, as inflation and day-to-day expenses are rising rapidly, it is vital to give central government employees a better fitment factor to boost their pay and improve their livelihoods. Pay revisions through Commissions happen once every 10 years.

The highest demands have recently been made by the NCJCM Staff Side and AIDEF, who have proposed a fitment factor of 3.833, whereas BPMS has requested an even higher 4.0 fitment factor.

Here is a comparison between the two:

Basic Pay Impact: 3.833 vs 4 Fitment Factor

Current Basic Pay (7th Pay Commission) Fitment Factor 3.833 Fitment Factor 4.0 Difference ₹ 18,000 ₹ 68,994 (~ ₹ 69,000) ₹ 72,000 ₹ 3,006

Given the difference between 3.833 and 4 can appear nearly negligible, it still has the potential to directly influence monthly salaries, allowances, pension and retirement benefits.

Here is a look at the major unions' demands on fitment factors.

Major union demands on the fitment factor

Union/Organisation Fitment Factor Demand Proposed Minimum Basic Pay Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) 4.0 ₹ 72,000 National Council (JCM) Staff Side (NCJCM) 3.833 ~ ₹ 69,000 All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) 3.833 ~ ₹ 69,000 Maharashtra Old Pension Scheme Employees Organisation 3.8 ₹ 68,400–69,000 Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) 3.0–3.25 ₹ 54,000–58,500 All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Minimum 3.0 ₹ 54,000

The Commission will make the final decision on the fitment factor after consideration of all views and ideas from prominent unions. The debate will now hover between expectations and fiscal prudence.

Recent developments on the 8th Pay Commission The 8th Central Pay Commission has recently extended the last date for submission of memoranda to 15 June through an official release on its website, and also announced consultation visits to Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

The 8th Pay Commission is also actively collecting stakeholder ideas, grievances and feedback through its online portal and structured questionnaires. For more details and information on the same, you can visit the official website of the 8th Pay Commission on: https://8cpc.gov.in/