8th Pay Commission: Railway employees seek higher salaries, better promotions and 4 other key benefits

The 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on 3 November 2025. It has now completed more than 1 year. As per the Terms of Reference (ToR), the commission has been given 18 months from its constitution to discuss and hear the ideas, proposals, and grievances of eligible employee unions and to submit its final report to the central government.

In line with this, the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) has placed six key demands before the 8th Pay Commission panel, seeking better salaries, improved promotional opportunities, and additional allowances for railway employees. The aim of these demands is to bring meaningful and positive changes in the lives of serving railway employees and pensioners.

Now, during its consultative meeting with the 8th Pay Commission panel on 30 October 2026, the federation touched upon the challenges faced by different categories of railway staff, including track maintainers, female loco pilots, and train managers. AIRF General Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra subsequently presented and shared the recommendations in a letter to affiliate units.

The federation explained and argued that railway employees deserve better compensation and service-related benefits, considering the demanding nature of their responsibilities, occupational risks, challenges, and potential hazards, as well as the ongoing rapid modernisation of Indian Railways.

Here are the six key demands made by AIRF

View full Image View full Image Note: These demands are illustrative only; for complete details, refer to the official documents.

Why has AIRF sought better pay and allowances? The AIRF has put forward the proposal that railway employees’ compensation and overall salary structure should reflect the increasing technical requirements of modernised railway operations and the need to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments to provide the best possible services.

Especially employees who are responsible for maintaining rolling stock, signalling systems and tracks require specialised training and advanced skills, and undertake demanding responsibilities.

What should also not be overlooked is that employee unions have the opportunity to present their grievances to the central government through a fresh pay commission only once every 10 years, underscoring the significance of the demands and their potential long-term implications for railway employees.

Significance of recognising differences in working conditions The federation also explained the importance of recognising differences in working conditions across employee categories. Track maintainers, for a simple example, suffer a lot and face challenging occupational risks that warrant better recognition, appreciation of work and associated benefits.

It is important to note that these demands are a part of the representation submitted to the 8th Pay Commission and should not be confused with approved salary or allowance revisions.

Similarly, several other prominent employee unions, such as NC-JCM (National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery) - Staff Side, BMS (Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh), BPMS (Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh), and other similar associations, have presented their proposals, ideas, and views over the last few months to bring about constructive changes in the lives of serving employees and pensioners.

The 8th Pay Commission panel will examine the representations, go through the data before submitting its recommendations to the central government. Whether these demands translate into higher pay, improved allowances and better career progress will depend completely on the commission’s final recommendations and the government’s subsequent decisions.

In line with the Terms of Reference (ToR), the 8th Pay Commission is tentatively scheduled to table its final report by May-June 2027. Until then, the proposals put forward are simply proposals, not recommendations or final revisions.

For more information and the latest developments related to the 8th Pay Commission, you can visit the official website of the 8th Pay Commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/