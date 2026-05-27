8th Pay Commission: Railway union proposes 5-fitment-factor formula; salaries may jump over 400% — check calculator

The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has proposed an unique change to salary revision norms under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, urging the Centre to adopt separate fitment factors for different employee categorie instead of a common multiplier for all levels.
The railway employees' body proposed a total of five fitment factors ranging from 2.92 to 4.38 to ensure a more balanced salary structure across lower, middle and senior-level employees.
Level 1-5 - 2.92
Level 6-8 - 3.50
Level 9-12 - 3.80
Level 13-16 - 4.09
Level 17-18 - 4.38
This proposal, if accepted, may result in a salary hike over 400% for few employees
A fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the Central Pay Commission to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or pension) into the new, revised basic salary structure.
Following the fitment factor calculator is crucial because any change in the multiplier directly impacts salaries, pensions, increments and related arrears.
Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay
Here’s the likely jump in salaries if the recommendation is implemented:
For instance, if an employee currently earns a basic pay of ₹20,000, a fitment factor of 2.92 would raise it to ₹58,400.
₹20,000 × 2.92 = ₹58,400
If the current basic pay is ₹45,000 and the proposed fitment factor is 3.50, the revised pay will be ₹1,57,500
₹45,000 × 3.50 = ₹1,57,500
If an employee’s current basic pay is ₹1,20,000, applying the proposed fitment factor of 4.09 would increase it to ₹4,90,800.
₹1,20,000 × 4.09 = ₹4,90,800
Similarly, if an employee’s current basic pay is ₹2,50,000, applying the proposed fitment factor of 4.38 would raise the revised basic pay to ₹10,95,000.
₹ ₹2,50,000 × 4.09 = ₹10,95,000
The concept of the fitment factor became became a talking point during the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, as earlier pay panels followed more complex approaches to revise salaries, including pay rationalisation, dearness allowance mergers, and need-based wage calculations.
It would not be accurate to apply the modern concept of a ‘fitment factor’ to the first five pay commissions. Earlier commissions revised salaries through broader restructuring methods, and there was no single uniform multiplier used across the system. However, the core objective remained the same — aligning government pay structures with prevailing economic conditions and administrative requirements.
The 8th Pay Commission is significant because it is expected to affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners, as well as their families.
So far, India has witnessed seven pay commissions. The First Pay Commission was established in January 1946, and since then, a new pay commission has generally been constituted every 10 years. The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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