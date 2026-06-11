8th Pay Commission review: Consultations progress after 7 months as higher fitment factor demands grow

More than seven months have passed since the 8th Pay Commission was constituted, leaving around 11 months in its 18-month tenure. The Commission is swiftly moving through its consultative process, a phase marked by extensive idea-sharing and stakeholder discussions during meetings. Once these consultations conclude, the Commission will submit its recommendations.

According to recent reports, the 8th Pay Commission has already held consultative meetings in several locations, including Pune, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir, and New Delhi, during the first seven months of its work.

It has also extended the deadline for submitting memoranda and suggestions to 15 June 2026, giving more organisations, stakeholders and participants time to present their views.

Key dates in 8th Pay Commission timeline

Date Event 16 January 2025 Union Cabinet approves constitution of the 8th Pay Commission. 28 October 2025 Cabinet approves the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission. 3 November 2025 8th Pay Commission officially constituted. 3 May–3 June 2026 Seventh-month review period was completed on June 3; consultations have been held across multiple cities with continuous meetings planned ahead. 15 June 2026 Extended deadline for submission of memoranda and stakeholder suggestions,

The 8th Pay Commission will recommend revisions in basic pay, pensions, allowances and the all-important fitment factor, which determines revised pay structures. In the previous two pay commissions, i.e., the 7th and 6th, the fitment factors were 2.57 and 1.86, respectively.

This time, due to escalating inflation, unions are requesting a higher fitment factor revision.

Here are the demands of major unions

Major union demands on the fitment factor

Union/Organisation Fitment Factor Demand Proposed Minimum Basic Pay* Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) 4.0 ₹ 72,000 National Council (JCM) Staff Side (NCJCM Staff Side) 3.833 ₹ 69,000 All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) 3.833 ₹ 69,000 Maharashtra Old Pension Scheme Employees Organisation 3.8 ₹ 68,400–69,000 Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) 3.0–3.25 ₹ 54,000–58,500 All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Minimum 3.0 ₹ 54,000

Note: *Calculated on the current minimum basic pay of ₹18,000.

In summary, given that employee unions are seeking a fitment factor between 3 and 4, the eventual recommendation may be based on a balance of employee morale, expectations and fiscal realities.

Three most recent updates on the official website of 8th Pay Commission

Date Update / Notice 29-05-2026 Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission Visit to Kolkata, West Bengal (9–10 July 2026, last date 15 June) 29-05-2026 Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission Visit to Bhubaneswar, Odisha (6–7 July 2026, last date 15 June) 26-05-2026 Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission Visit to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (22–23 June 2026, last date 10 June 2026)

The upcoming months, hence, are going to be crucial, as the 8th Pay Commission evaluates feedback and enters its final stretch before finalising recommendations that could directly influence nearly 50 lakh employees and around 65-66 lakh pensioners across the country. The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are tentatively scheduled to be implemented from 1 January 2026, with clarity on this awaited.