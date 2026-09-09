8th Pay Commission: REWA seeks ToR amendment for pension and family pension revision

The Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA), a pensioners’ body, has urged the Centre to amend the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) to cover pension and family pension revision for retirees before 1 January 2026.

Shivam Shukla
Published9 Sep 2026, 07:28 AM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
8th Pay Commission: REWA seeks ToR amendment for pension and family pension revision. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
8th Pay Commission: REWA seeks ToR amendment for pension and family pension revision. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

The 8th Pay Commission is holding its day-long meeting in Puducherry today, following its recent visit to Chennai on 7 and 8 September, where meetings were held at ITC Grand Chola.

These meetings are laying the groundwork for revisions to salaries, pensions and allowances for serving government employees and pensioners.

Prominent pension unions, such as the Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA), are simultaneously urging amendments to the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission to revise pensions and family pensions of pensioners and family pensioners.

In a letter dated 7 September, addressed to the Prime Minister of India, the association urged the central government to explicitly include pensioners who retired before 1 January 2026 within the scope of the Commission’s pension revision recommendations.

REWA seeks clarity on pension revision

REWA said there is confusion among the around 69 lakh pensioners and family pensioners over whether the 8th Pay Commission panel will recommend a revision of their pensions and family pensions. The association said the core concern arises from Point 2(e) of the Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR).

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Chennai meet today, Puducherry tomorrow — What's on agenda?

The provision refers to reviewing the structure of Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity and Pension, including NPS, UPS and pensions outside NPS, for the employees. REWA has argued that this wording does not clearly mention pensioners and family pensioners who retired before 1 January 2026.

The association also referred to the ToR of earlier pay commissions. According to REWA, the 7th Pay Commission ToR specifically referred to retirement benefits, including revision of pre-retirement pension, while the 5th and 6th CPC ToRs also mentioned pensioners and family pensioners.

Pensioners’ body asks Centre to amend 8th Pay Commission ToR

REWA said it had earlier approached the Finance Minister and Finance Secretary seeking clarification on the issue, but claimed that no clarification had been issued. It said the resulting uncertainty and doubts around the issue have led to discussions among pensioners and their organizations, including on social media.

The association has therefore requested that the government amend the 8th Pay Commission ToR to categorically state that the Commission will recommend revising the pensions and family pensions of all pensioners and family pensioners who retired before 1 January 2026. It has also requested a government clarification or a press note until the formal amendments are introduced.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 5 key updates for central employees and pensioners

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

8th Pay CommissionSenior CitizensPersonal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: REWA seeks ToR amendment for pension and family pension revision
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.