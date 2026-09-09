8th Pay Commission: REWA seeks ToR amendment for pension and family pension revision

The 8th Pay Commission is holding its day-long meeting in Puducherry today, following its recent visit to Chennai on 7 and 8 September, where meetings were held at ITC Grand Chola.

These meetings are laying the groundwork for revisions to salaries, pensions and allowances for serving government employees and pensioners.

Prominent pension unions, such as the Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA), are simultaneously urging amendments to the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission to revise pensions and family pensions of pensioners and family pensioners.

In a letter dated 7 September, addressed to the Prime Minister of India, the association urged the central government to explicitly include pensioners who retired before 1 January 2026 within the scope of the Commission’s pension revision recommendations.

REWA seeks clarity on pension revision REWA said there is confusion among the around 69 lakh pensioners and family pensioners over whether the 8th Pay Commission panel will recommend a revision of their pensions and family pensions. The association said the core concern arises from Point 2(e) of the Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR).

The provision refers to reviewing the structure of Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity and Pension, including NPS, UPS and pensions outside NPS, for the employees. REWA has argued that this wording does not clearly mention pensioners and family pensioners who retired before 1 January 2026.

The association also referred to the ToR of earlier pay commissions. According to REWA, the 7th Pay Commission ToR specifically referred to retirement benefits, including revision of pre-retirement pension, while the 5th and 6th CPC ToRs also mentioned pensioners and family pensioners.

Pensioners’ body asks Centre to amend 8th Pay Commission ToR REWA said it had earlier approached the Finance Minister and Finance Secretary seeking clarification on the issue, but claimed that no clarification had been issued. It said the resulting uncertainty and doubts around the issue have led to discussions among pensioners and their organizations, including on social media.

The association has therefore requested that the government amend the 8th Pay Commission ToR to categorically state that the Commission will recommend revising the pensions and family pensions of all pensioners and family pensioners who retired before 1 January 2026. It has also requested a government clarification or a press note until the formal amendments are introduced.

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