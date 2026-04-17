8th Pay Commission: ₹32,400 to nearly ₹69,000 basic pay? Fitment factor for govt salary hike decoded

Set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, the 8th Pay Commission is set to make key decisions on salary revisions and fitment factor, which will outline the updated compensation for central government employees and pensioners. Amid the debate, much of the focus is now on the fitment factor, which forms a crucial element.
Fitment factor is the multiplier that converts old basic pay into revised basic pay. A higher factor in this case means a sharper jump in salaries and pensions. It also influences gratuity-linked calculations, provident fund contributions and other inputs linked to basic pay.
Employee unions have pushed for a fitment factor going as high as 3.83, while brokerage estimates have suggested a range of 1.8 to 2.46 – with the estimated salary hikes ranging from 14% to over 34% on the higher side.
The National Council-JCM Staff Side, on Wednesday, 15 April — submitted a 51-page memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, proposing a minimum basic pay of ₹69,000 with a fitment factor of 3.833.
Meanwhile, the postal employees’ body FNPO suggested a slightly lower range of 3.0 to 3.25, with minimum pay pegged at around ₹54,000.
Across unions, the broad consensus has been over a fitment factor of 3.0 to 3.25, in line with the rising inflation and recent economic developments, which could significantly influence the revised pay structure.
For the 8th Pay Commission, Kotak Institutional Equities projected the fitment factor to be somewhere between 1.8 and 2.86 – which translates to a 13% hike on the lower side – citing experts.
Projections by Ambit Capital suggested a broader range, with a base case fitment factor of 1.82—implying about a 14% hike—and an upper range of 2.15 to 2.46, which could translate into a 30–34% increase.
Fitment factor acts as a multiplier, that impacts revised basic pay.
For example, if your current basic pay is Rs18,000 and the fitment factor is 2.5, your revised basic pay becomes ₹45,000 (18,000 × 2.5).
Here's a glimpse at how the minimum basic pay would rise – depending on the various fitment factors demanded by employee unions, and those projected by brokerage firms:
|Fitment Factor
|Minimum Basic Pay (Approx)
|1.8
|₹32,400 (1.8 × ₹18,000)
|2.46 (upper brokerage estimate)
|₹44,000+ (2.46 × ₹18,000)
|3.83 (NC-JCM demand)
|₹69,000 (3.83 × ₹18,000)
As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners could see basic salary rise, Mint reported earlier.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.<br><br> Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.<br><br> When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.
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