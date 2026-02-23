8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam alert: What is it? Dos and Don'ts to avoid getting duped by fraudsters

8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam: The excitement for the 8th Pay Commission and the salary and pension hike with it is building among central government employees and pensioners. However, scammers are now taking advantage of this situation, and the Centre has warned citizens about a new WhatsApp fraud in the market.

Any news about salary hike and implementation of the 8th Pay Commission naturally grabs the attention of government employees and pensioners, and this is why it is important to check for red flags before you trust anyone.

Fraudsters are seeing an opportunity in this excitement, and are circulating WhatsApp messages with APK links, which if clicked can generate information out of your mobile phone and scam you of money.

The Centre in a recent post on X has flagged this 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam, asking government employees and pensioners awaiting 8th Pay Commission updates to exercise caution.

What is the 8th Pay Commission scam? In a post on X, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs, alerted citizens about the potential 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam. This came after multiple messages with the scam text were received by several people.

“WhatsApp messages are being sent to government employees in the name of informing them about their salary after the implementation of 8th Pay Commission,” the government said in its post on X.

8th Pay Commission calculator scam — How is it done? According to the Centre, the 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam unfolds in the following order —

In the message, employees are being asked to download an APK file.

As soon as the app is installed from the APK file, the scammers get access to the mobile.

After this, money is withdrawn from the bank account.

Also Read | What happens to your DA hike until the 8th Pay Commission is implemented?

8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam — Dos and Don'ts Here is a list of things you should to do avoid 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam on WhatsApp

Do remember that the government never sends APK files on WhatsApp.

Do check information related to salary, pension or 8th Pay Commission only on the official government website: https://8cpc.gov.in/

Do only check news regarding 8th Pay Commission from verified sources.

Do verify before you trust. If you get a message from anyone claiming to be your bank or from the government, immediately call your banking representative or dial a government number.

Do check if you are clicking any suspicious link. Messages with suspicious links often contain unverfied domain names and wrong grammar. They depict a sense of urgency. Here is a list of things you should not to do avoid 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam —

Do not trust suspicious messages as downloading APK from unverified sources can be dangerous.

Do not click on any link sent to you by unknown and unverified numbers or businesses over WhatsApp.

Do not share any OTP, UPI PIN, debit card or credit card PIN, bank login details, CVV, WhatsApp verification code. Legitimate people or businesses will never ask for these things.