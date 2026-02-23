8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam alert: What is it? Dos and Don'ts to avoid getting duped by fraudsters

8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam: The excitement for the 8th Pay Commission and the salary and pension hike with it is building among central government employees and pensioners. However, scammers are now taking advantage of this situation, and the Centre has warned citizens about a new WhatsApp fraud in the market.
Any news about salary hike and implementation of the 8th Pay Commission naturally grabs the attention of government employees and pensioners, and this is why it is important to check for red flags before you trust anyone.
Fraudsters are seeing an opportunity in this excitement, and are circulating WhatsApp messages with APK links, which if clicked can generate information out of your mobile phone and scam you of money.
The Centre in a recent post on X has flagged this 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam, asking government employees and pensioners awaiting 8th Pay Commission updates to exercise caution.
In a post on X, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs, alerted citizens about the potential 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam. This came after multiple messages with the scam text were received by several people.
“WhatsApp messages are being sent to government employees in the name of informing them about their salary after the implementation of 8th Pay Commission,” the government said in its post on X.
According to the Centre, the 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam unfolds in the following order —
Here is a list of things you should to do avoid 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam on WhatsApp
Here is a list of things you should not to do avoid 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam —