8th Pay Commission salary hike: How a 7% annual increment could mean ₹29 lakh extra pay in 10 years

Several central government employee organisations are seeking a higher annual increment under the 8th Pay Commission, arguing that the existing 3% rate should be increased to provide stronger growth in basic pay.

The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has demanded a 6% annual increment in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission. The All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) and Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) have also sought 6%. The All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has demanded 7%, while the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA) has proposed 5%.

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These are demands made by employee organisations and are not recommendations finalised by the 8th Pay Commission or decisions taken by the government.

The commission is currently conducting consultations with employees, pensioners and other stakeholders. Its official website shows that stakeholder meetings are continuing, including a scheduled visit to Chennai on 7 and 8 September 2026.

What higher annual increments could mean for Level 8 employees The impact of a higher increment becomes more significant over time because each year's increase is calculated on the previous year's higher basic pay.

Take a Level 8 employee whose current basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission is ₹47,600.

For an illustration, assume a 2.15 fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission. This would take the basic pay to ₹1,02,340. However, 2.15 is only a hypothetical assumption and is not an approved 8th Pay Commission fitment factor.

Using this assumption, a calculation published by ET Online estimates the cumulative basic pay over 10 years at different annual increment rates as follows:

Annual increment 10-year cumulative basic pay Extra pay compared with 3% 3% ₹ 1.41 crore — 5% ₹ 1.54 crore ₹ 13.68 lakh 6% ₹ 1.62 crore ₹ 21.08 lakh 7% ₹ 1.70 crore ₹ 28.89 lakh

Thus, under this illustration, moving from a 3% annual increment to 7% could result in nearly ₹29 lakh more in cumulative basic pay over 10 years. The corresponding difference would be about ₹13.68 lakh at 5% and ₹21.08 lakh at 6%.

The calculation is based on the hypothetical 2.15 fitment factor and assumes that the respective annual increment rate applies throughout the 10-year period. It should therefore be viewed only as a scenario, rather than a projection of what the government will actually implement.

At a 3% annual increment, the assumed monthly basic pay would reach around ₹1.34 lakh by the 10th year. At 7%, it would reach approximately ₹1.88 lakh.

₹ 29 lakh is not an assured salary hike The ₹28.89 lakh figure represents the difference in cumulative basic pay under two hypothetical increment scenarios. It is not an additional ₹29 lakh that an employee would receive as a lump-sum payment.

It also does not represent take-home salary. Actual gross and net pay would depend on dearness allowance, house rent allowance, transport allowance, deductions, income tax and other components of the eventual salary structure.

More importantly, the 8th Pay Commission has not yet finalised either the fitment factor or the annual increment rate. The commission's official consultation process specifically seeks inputs from employee associations, unions and other stakeholders before its recommendations are prepared.

NC-JCM's own memorandum seeks a 6% annual increment and a 3.833 fitment factor, showing that the fitment factor and increment demands being discussed by employee groups can differ materially from the 2.15 assumption used in the illustrative calculation.

The eventual salary impact will depend on the recommendations made by the 8th Pay Commission and the government's decision on those recommendations.