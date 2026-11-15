8th Pay Commission salary hike: How a 7% annual increment could take your basic pay above ₹1 lakh in 10 years

A central government employee drawing a basic salary of ₹29,200 could see it cross ₹1 lakh in 10 years if the annual increment rate increases to 7% under the 8th Pay Commission. Interestingly, this could happen even with a lower fitment factor of 2.1. Under another scenario, where the fitment factor remains at 2.57 but the annual increment stays at 3%, the employee's basic salary could reach only ₹97,915 over the same period.

The comparison highlights an important question for central government employees awaiting the next pay revision. Would a higher fitment factor, which provides a bigger initial salary increase, be more beneficial than a higher annual increment that allows basic pay to grow faster over time?

Employee organisations have submitted proposals seeking changes to both components. While several have demanded a fitment factor of 3.833, others are seeking an increase in annual increments from the existing 3% to 6-7%. Neither proposal has been approved by the government.

What are employees demanding? The fitment factor is the multiplier applied to an employee's existing basic pay to calculate the revised basic salary under a new pay commission. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the government fixed it at 2.57.

For the 8th Pay Commission, the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and several other employee organisations have proposed a fitment factor of 3.833. If accepted, this would increase the minimum basic salary from ₹18,000 to ₹69,000.

Employees are also seeking a higher annual increment. NC-JCM, the All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) and the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) have demanded an increase to 6%. The All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has proposed an annual increment of 7%.

Under the existing pay structure, central government employees receive a 3% annual increment.

Higher fitment factor versus 7% increment: How much could your salary grow? Consider an employee in Pay Level 5, currently drawing a basic salary of ₹29,200.

Salary scenario First year Fifth year 10th year 2.57 fitment + 3% increment ₹ 75,044 ₹ 84,463 ₹ 97,915 2.1 fitment + 7% increment ₹ 61,320 ₹ 80,378 ₹ 1,12,734 2.57 fitment + 7% increment ₹ 75,044 ₹ 98,367 ₹ 1,37,965

The calculations show that a higher fitment factor provides an immediate advantage. Under the 2.57 factor, the employee's revised basic salary would be ₹75,044, compared with ₹61,320 under the 2.1 factor.

However, the higher annual increment gradually narrows this gap. By the fifth year, basic pay under the lower fitment factor and 7% increment would reach ₹80,378, compared with ₹84,463 under the 2.57 fitment factor and 3% increment.

By the 10th year, the position reverses. The employee receiving a 7% annual increment under the lower fitment factor would earn ₹1,12,734 in basic pay, against ₹97,915 under the other scenario. This represents a difference of ₹14,819 a month.

The third scenario, combining a 2.57 fitment factor with a 7% increment, produces the highest projected basic salary of ₹1,37,965.

These are illustrative calculations based on assumed rates, not confirmed salary projections under the 8th Pay Commission.

Why are employee unions demanding higher annual increments? The argument for higher annual increments is that employees should not have to depend entirely on pay commission revisions for salary growth. Pay commissions are generally constituted at intervals of around 10 years, making annual increments an important source of income growth between two revisions.

A higher increment can have a compounding effect because each subsequent increase is calculated on the revised basic salary.

AINPSEF has argued that a 7% annual increment could help double an employee's gross salary in seven to eight years.

A higher fitment factor, meanwhile, offers an immediate increase in basic pay. This could be particularly relevant for employees nearing retirement, who have fewer working years remaining to benefit from higher annual increments.

For younger employees with longer service periods, faster annual salary growth could have a greater long-term impact.

When will the 8th Pay Commission announce its recommendations? The government constituted the 8th Central Pay Commission on 3 November 2025, with Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as its chairperson.

The commission has 18 months from its constitution to submit its recommendations. Its mandate includes reviewing salaries, allowances, pensions and other service conditions of central government employees and pensioners.