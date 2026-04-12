8th Pay Commission salary hike: How much will your basic pay increase? Explained with three different fitment factors

8th Pay Commission update: The fitment factor is the multiplier the new CPC uses to calculate the new basic pay. The 8th Pay Commission will take into account several factors, including inflation, to determine the fitment factor.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated12 Apr 2026, 09:06 AM IST
8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor is used to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances of government employees.
8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor is used to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances of government employees.

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: The 8th Pay Commission is deliberating on how much salaries of government employees and pensioners will increase. Central government employees are eagerly waiting for an update on their salary hike. In this situation, knowing about the fitment factor assumes significance.

The fitment factor is the multiplier the new CPC uses to calculate the new basic pay. The 8th Pay Commission will take into account several factors, including inflation, to determine the fitment factor.

Why is fitment factor important?

Fitment factor is used to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances of government employees. It is an essential multiplier that sets the levels for salaries and pensions for government employees. Fitment factor is determined by considering various factors such as inflation, employee needs, and the government's financial capacity.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: FAQs about the fitment factor, likely salary hikes

How does fitment factor affect your salary?

The salary structure for central employees is currently based on the 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor, introduced in 2016. The Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57. However, this doesn't mean salaries increased 2.57 times; instead, this factor was added to the basic pay, increasing it to at least 18,000.

Meanwhile, the dearness allowance is reset to zero at the start of each new Commission because the base index is recalculated. Hence, the real salary increase under the 7th Pay Commission was 14.3%, Mint had reported earlier.

What are the 18 levels of government employees?

Level 1: Entry-level / Group D employees

Levels 2–9: Group C employees

Levels 10–12: Group B employees

Levels 13–18: Group A employees

Group A employees include top-level government officials, including Cabinet secretaries.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Govt invites job applications from consultants; how to apply
Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: A look at its composition, functioning and latest updates

How is fitment factor calculated?

An important factor in determining the 8th Pay Commission salary hike is the fitment factor, which dictates how much overall pay will increase. However, since months, unverified reports about fitment factor hike are circulating online.

Government employees are advised to wait for an official notification to get an update about the fitment factor.

8th Pay Commission salary hike will be calculated using the following formula —

Revised Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay x Fitment Factor

Under the 7th pay commission, the basic salaries were:

Level 1: 18,000

Level 5: 29,200

Level 10: 56,100

Level 15: 1,82,200

Level 18: 2,50,000

While there has been no official confirmation on the fitment factor, here are three scenarios for the same and how your salary will look like.

What will be the revised basic pay if fitment factor is 2.57?

Level RangeBasic Pay Range ( )
L1 to L446,260 to 65,535
L5to L875,044 to 1,22,332
L9 to L121,36,467 to 2,02,516
L13 to L13A3,16,367 to 3,36,927
L14 to L183,70,594 to 6,42,500

What will be the revised basic pay if fitment factor is 3.0?

Level RangeBasic Pay Range ( )
L1 to L454,000 to 76,500
L5to L887,600 to 1,42,800
L9 to L121,59,300 to 2,36,400
L13 to L13A3,69,300 to 3,93,300
L14 to L184,32,600 to 7,50,000

What will be the revised basic pay if fitment factor is 3.25?

Level RangeBasic Pay Range ( )
L1 to L558,500 to 94,900
L6 to L101,15,050 to 1,82,325
L11 to L122,20,025 to 2,56,100
L13 to L13A4,00,075 to 4,26,075
L14 to L184,68,650 to 8,12,500

8th Pay Commission: What does a government employee's salary consist of?

A government employee's salary includes basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and transport allowance. The basic salary makes up 51.5% of the total income, while DA accounts for about 30.9%, HRA for roughly 15.4%, and transportation allowance for approximately 2.2%.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

8th Pay CommissionDearness AllowanceGovernment Employees
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