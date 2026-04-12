8th Pay Commission salary hike: How much will your basic pay increase? Explained with three different fitment factors

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: The 8th Pay Commission is deliberating on how much salaries of government employees and pensioners will increase. Central government employees are eagerly waiting for an update on their salary hike. In this situation, knowing about the fitment factor assumes significance.

The fitment factor is the multiplier the new CPC uses to calculate the new basic pay. The 8th Pay Commission will take into account several factors, including inflation, to determine the fitment factor.

Why is fitment factor important? Fitment factor is used to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances of government employees. It is an essential multiplier that sets the levels for salaries and pensions for government employees. Fitment factor is determined by considering various factors such as inflation, employee needs, and the government's financial capacity.

How does fitment factor affect your salary? The salary structure for central employees is currently based on the 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor, introduced in 2016. The Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57. However, this doesn't mean salaries increased 2.57 times; instead, this factor was added to the basic pay, increasing it to at least ₹18,000.

Meanwhile, the dearness allowance is reset to zero at the start of each new Commission because the base index is recalculated. Hence, the real salary increase under the 7th Pay Commission was 14.3%, Mint had reported earlier.

What are the 18 levels of government employees? Level 1: Entry-level / Group D employees

Levels 2–9: Group C employees

Levels 10–12: Group B employees

Levels 13–18: Group A employees

Group A employees include top-level government officials, including Cabinet secretaries.

How is fitment factor calculated? An important factor in determining the 8th Pay Commission salary hike is the fitment factor, which dictates how much overall pay will increase. However, since months, unverified reports about fitment factor hike are circulating online.

Government employees are advised to wait for an official notification to get an update about the fitment factor.

8th Pay Commission salary hike will be calculated using the following formula —

Revised Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay x Fitment Factor

Under the 7th pay commission, the basic salaries were: Level 1: ₹18,000

Level 5: ₹29,200

Level 10: ₹56,100

Level 15: ₹1,82,200

Level 18: ₹2,50,000

While there has been no official confirmation on the fitment factor, here are three scenarios for the same and how your salary will look like.

What will be the revised basic pay if fitment factor is 2.57?

Level Range Basic Pay Range ( ₹ ) L1 to L4 46,260 to 65,535 L5to L8 75,044 to 1,22,332 L9 to L12 1,36,467 to 2,02,516 L13 to L13A 3,16,367 to 3,36,927 L14 to L18 3,70,594 to 6,42,500

What will be the revised basic pay if fitment factor is 3.0?

Level Range Basic Pay Range ( ₹ ) L1 to L4 54,000 to 76,500 L5to L8 87,600 to 1,42,800 L9 to L12 1,59,300 to 2,36,400 L13 to L13A 3,69,300 to 3,93,300 L14 to L18 4,32,600 to 7,50,000

What will be the revised basic pay if fitment factor is 3.25?

Level Range Basic Pay Range ( ₹ ) L1 to L5 58,500 to 94,900 L6 to L10 1,15,050 to 1,82,325 L11 to L12 2,20,025 to 2,56,100 L13 to L13A 4,00,075 to 4,26,075 L14 to L18 4,68,650 to 8,12,500