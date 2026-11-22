Central government employees could see a higher starting point for their revised salaries under the 8th Pay Commission if a fresh proposal to merge 50% of dearness allowance (DA) with basic pay and pension is accepted. The demand, submitted by the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), seeks to make the merger a separate step before the Commission determines the revised pay and pension structures.

In its submission dated 18 November 2026, BPMS asked the Commission to merge 50% of the existing DA with basic pay and pension before finalising the new structure. The proposal was presented during the federation's second-round interaction with the Commission. BPMS is an all-India federation of defence workers recognised by the Ministry of Defence.

The timing of the proposed merger matters because the fitment factor used by a pay commission is applied to the existing basic pay to arrive at revised basic pay. If DA is first merged into basic pay, the fitment factor would apply to a higher base.

How could DA merger affect your basic salary? Consider a central government employee in Pay Level 6 drawing a basic salary of ₹44,900.

The latest DA rate, effective 1 July 2026, is 63% of basic pay, following the Centre's 3% increase announced in October. This translates into DA of ₹28,287 a month.

If 50% of this DA, or approximately ₹14,144, is merged with basic pay, the employee's revised basic pay base would increase to around ₹59,044, before the fitment factor is applied.

This represents an increase of approximately 31.5% over the existing basic pay.

However, this is an illustration of BPMS's proposed mechanism, not a confirmed salary increase. The final benefit would depend on the Commission's recommendations and the government's decision on the fitment factor and revised pay structure.

Why employees want the merger before pay revision DA is revised periodically to compensate central government employees for inflation. It is calculated as a percentage of basic pay and is currently revised twice a year.

Employees' associations have argued that as DA rises, merging a portion of it with basic pay would provide a more meaningful increase in the salary base. This is because several salary-linked benefits and retirement benefits are calculated using basic pay.

BPMS wants the merger to happen before the revised pay structure is determined, rather than being implicitly accounted for in the fitment factor.

The demand also brings back a long-standing debate around how previous Pay Commissions have treated DA while revising salaries. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor of 2.57 incorporated an element corresponding to the merger of basic pay with DA assumed at 125% as of 1 January 2016. This was not implemented as a separate 50% DA merger immediately before the pay revision.

Is the government likely to approve the DA merger? There is no government approval for the latest demand. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 1 December 2025, the Ministry of Finance had said that no proposal to merge existing DA with basic pay was under consideration.

The government had also explained that DA and dearness relief (DR) are revised every six months using the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers to compensate for changes in the cost of living.

The 8th Central Pay Commission was formally constituted on 3 November 2025 and has 18 months to submit its recommendations. Its decisions will cover salaries, allowances and retirement benefits of eligible central government employees and pensioners.