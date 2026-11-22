Central government employees could see a higher starting point for their revised salaries under the 8th Pay Commission if a fresh proposal to merge 50% of dearness allowance (DA) with basic pay and pension is accepted. The demand, submitted by the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), seeks to make the merger a separate step before the Commission determines the revised pay and pension structures.
In its submission dated 18 November 2026, BPMS asked the Commission to merge 50% of the existing DA with basic pay and pension before finalising the new structure. The proposal was presented during the federation's second-round interaction with the Commission. BPMS is an all-India federation of defence workers recognised by the Ministry of Defence.
The timing of the proposed merger matters because the fitment factor used by a pay commission is applied to the existing basic pay to arrive at revised basic pay. If DA is first merged into basic pay, the fitment factor would apply to a higher base.
Consider a central government employee in Pay Level 6 drawing a basic salary of ₹44,900.
The latest DA rate, effective 1 July 2026, is 63% of basic pay, following the Centre's 3% increase announced in October. This translates into DA of ₹28,287 a month.
If 50% of this DA, or approximately ₹14,144, is merged with basic pay, the employee's revised basic pay base would increase to around ₹59,044, before the fitment factor is applied.
This represents an increase of approximately 31.5% over the existing basic pay.
However, this is an illustration of BPMS's proposed mechanism, not a confirmed salary increase. The final benefit would depend on the Commission's recommendations and the government's decision on the fitment factor and revised pay structure.
DA is revised periodically to compensate central government employees for inflation. It is calculated as a percentage of basic pay and is currently revised twice a year.
Employees' associations have argued that as DA rises, merging a portion of it with basic pay would provide a more meaningful increase in the salary base. This is because several salary-linked benefits and retirement benefits are calculated using basic pay.
BPMS wants the merger to happen before the revised pay structure is determined, rather than being implicitly accounted for in the fitment factor.
The demand also brings back a long-standing debate around how previous Pay Commissions have treated DA while revising salaries. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor of 2.57 incorporated an element corresponding to the merger of basic pay with DA assumed at 125% as of 1 January 2016. This was not implemented as a separate 50% DA merger immediately before the pay revision.
There is no government approval for the latest demand. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 1 December 2025, the Ministry of Finance had said that no proposal to merge existing DA with basic pay was under consideration.
The government had also explained that DA and dearness relief (DR) are revised every six months using the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers to compensate for changes in the cost of living.
The 8th Central Pay Commission was formally constituted on 3 November 2025 and has 18 months to submit its recommendations. Its decisions will cover salaries, allowances and retirement benefits of eligible central government employees and pensioners.
Until the Commission submits its recommendations and the government accepts them, the proposed DA merger remains a demand rather than an assured increase in employees' salaries.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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