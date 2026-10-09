8th Pay Commission salary: How 3.833x vs 4x fitment factors could mean ₹3,006 monthly basic-pay gap

The 8th Pay Commission concluded its meeting in Bengaluru yesterday, 8 October. The Commission has its next meeting in Mumbai starting 22 October.

The Commission has already held meetings in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Puducherry, and Delhi. The core discussions at these meetings have centred on the fitment factor, salary revision and pension reforms, as detailed in memoranda from prominent unions and associations over the past few months.

For central government employees awaiting the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations, the question is, how high can the fitment factor go?

Several employee unions have sought fitment factors ranging from 3.0 to 4.0. Based on the current basic pay of ₹18,000 for a Level 1 employee under the 7th Pay Commission, the revised basic pay could range from ₹54,000 to ₹72,000 before allowances and other additional payments.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Bengaluru visit: What central govt employees need to know

The gross salary of central government employees comprises basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance (TA) and other specific allowances. Let us see the core differences in the final fitment factor calculations across different scenarios.

3.833x vs 4x: How much is monthly difference in basic pay? The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has demanded a 4x multiplier. The National Council-JCM (NCJCM) and All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have asked for 3.833x. The basic calculations on different fitment factors for a Level 1 employee are as follows:

Fitment factor Revised basic on ₹18,000 3.0x ₹ 54,000 3.25x ₹ 58,500 3.8x ₹ 68,400 3.833x ₹ 68,994 4.0x ₹ 72,000

Note: The 8th Pay Commission has not declared a fitment factor to date.

This means that the difference between the 3.833x and 4x demands is approximately ₹3,006 a month in basic pay. This gap might not seem like much initially, but it becomes more significant over the course of a year. When multiplied by 12 (for approximate yearly calculations), this amounts to ₹36,072, based solely on the basic pay of a Level 1 employee.

The actual impact on take-home salary depends on allowances, deductions and the final pay structure. These calculations can be even more varied for employees at Level 15, 16 and later levels.

What can be fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission? For the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the fitment factors were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. For the 8th Pay Commission, no final figure has been declared as of now. More details on the decision will be revealed when the Commission tables its final report, tentatively expected in May-June 2027.

Therefore, no specific range or metric has been officially announced by the 8th Pay Commission yet; however, reports indicate that the fitment factor range is expected to be between 2 and 4.

Why does final number matter? The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise existing basic pay and pensions. Under the formula:

Revised basic pay = current basic pay × fitment factor Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation has proposed 3.8x, while Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has sought 3.0–3.25x, and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded at least 3.0x.