8th Pay Commission schedules Delhi meetings on Aug 7 and 10; July 31 deadline for employee bodies

8th Pay Commission schedules fresh Delhi meetings on Aug 7 and 10; employee bodies can seek appointments till July 31

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has announced the next round of stakeholder consultations in New Delhi, with meetings scheduled for August 7 and August 10, as it continues gathering feedback before finalising its recommendations on salaries, pensions and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

According to an official notice issued by the Commission on July 23, the interactions will be held with associations, federations and unions representing Central Government and Union Territory (UT) employees that are located or registered in Delhi.

The announcement comes after a gap of around two weeks following the Commission's consultations in Kolkata on July 9 and 10. During this period, several employee and pensioner organisations had raised concerns over the pace of the Commission's work and the possibility of delays in the recommendation process.

Who can participate in the Delhi meetings? The Commission has clarified that only organisations that have already submitted their memorandum but have not yet interacted with the Commission in Delhi or any State/UT are eligible to request an appointment.

Eligible organisations must submit their request by July 31, 2026, along with their unique memorandum ID. The Commission said details regarding the venue and meeting timings will be communicated separately.

During these consultations, employee unions and federations are expected to present their recommendations on a range of issues, including pay revision, pension, allowances, fitment factor, promotions, career progression and working conditions.

More consultations planned across states The Commission has made it clear that the August meetings are not the final round of consultations. It plans to hold additional interactions in Delhi as well as various States and Union Territories over the coming months before preparing its recommendations for the Central government.

Organisations located outside the Delhi-NCR region will be able to seek appointments for meetings in their respective State or Union Territory, or at a nearby location. Future schedules will be published on the Commission's official website.

Separately, the 8th CPC has also extended the deadline for ministries, departments and Union Territories to upload employee data through its online data collection portal till July 31, 2026, after several government bodies sought more time to complete the exercise.