8th Pay Commission: Shamli pensioners' 12 demands include coverage for retirees before 1 Jan 2026

Retired employees and pensioners staged a protest at the Collectorate in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, seeking the inclusion of government employees who retired before 1 January 2026 within the scope of the 8th Pay Commission.

The retired employees and pensioners' association raised a 12-point set of demands and submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the District Magistrate.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the protesters highlighted a lack of clarity over the treatment of older pensioners following the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission. The association also argued that previous pay commissions did not create such a distinction between employees and pensioners based on their date of retirement.

Pensioners seek pension revision, old pension restoration According to the report, the association demanded that no distinction be made by date of retirement and that the pensions of older retirees be revised as well. It also sought the restoration of the old pension system and the exemption of pension income from tax.

Other key demands included a 5% increase in the pension every 5 years after age 65 and an end to deductions related to pension commutation after 10 years. The pensioners also sought payment of 18 months of dearness allowance/dearness relief (DA/DR) arrears withheld during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The memorandum further called for dearness allowance above 50% to be merged with basic pension. The association also sought interim relief for employees, teachers and pensioners, citing delays in the Pay Commission process.

Rail fare concession, healthcare benefits among demands For senior citizens, the pensioners demanded a 50% concession on railway fares, along with an increase in the cashless treatment limit under Ayushman Bharat to ₹10 lakh. They also called for the creation of a ‘Senior Citizens Commission’.

Association officials said signature petitions outlining their demands had previously been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. They maintained that the organisation was pursuing its demands through legitimate means, with the primary objective of improving the livelihoods of retired government employees and their families.

The main demands of the pensioners are discussed briefly below:

S.No Demand What it means, as reported 1 Include pre-1 January 2026 retirees under the 8th Pay Commission Pensioners who retired before 1 January 2026 should also come within the commission's scope. 2 Remove the date-based distinction The association wants the distinction based on retirement date to be removed and the position of older pensioners clarified. 3 Revise pensions of older retirees Pension revision should also cover pensioners who retired before the specified date. 4 Restore the old pension system The association has demanded restoration of the old pension system. 5 Exempt pension from income tax Pension income should be exempted from income tax. 6 5% pension increase every five years after 65 Pension should rise by 5% after every five-year period once a pensioner reaches 65. 7 End pension commutation recovery after 10 years Deductions/recovery relating to commuted pension should stop after 10 years. 8 Pay 18 months of Covid-period DA/DR arrears Pensioners want payment of the 18 months of DA/DR that was withheld during the Covid period. 9 Merge DA above 50% with basic pension The association wants DA exceeding 50% to be merged with basic pension. 10 Provide interim relief Employees, teachers and pensioners should receive interim relief while the Pay Commission process continues. 11 50% railway fare concession for senior citizens Senior citizens should receive a 50% concession on railway fares. 12 Increase Ayushman Bharat cashless treatment limit to ₹ 10 lakh The cashless healthcare limit under Ayushman Bharat should be raised to ₹ 10 lakh.

Note: These 12 points are demands raised by the Shamli Retired Employees and Pensioners Association, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. They are not approved by the 8th Pay Commission recommendations or government decisions.

Will these demands be heard by the 8th Pay Commission panel? This will be known after the 8th Pay Commission submits its final report to the central government.

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