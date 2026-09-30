8th Pay Commission: Shamli pensioners' 12 demands include coverage for retirees before 1 Jan 2026

8th Pay Commission: Pensioners in Uttar Pradesh have sought inclusion of those who retired before 1 January 2026, along with a pension revision, 18 months of DA/DR arrears, restoration of the old pension system and other benefits.

Shivam Shukla
Updated30 Sep 2026, 11:19 AM IST
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Shamli pensioners stage a protest seeking inclusion of pre-2026 retirees under the 8th Pay Commission, along with pension revision, DA arrears and healthcare benefits. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
Shamli pensioners stage a protest seeking inclusion of pre-2026 retirees under the 8th Pay Commission, along with pension revision, DA arrears and healthcare benefits. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

Retired employees and pensioners staged a protest at the Collectorate in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, seeking the inclusion of government employees who retired before 1 January 2026 within the scope of the 8th Pay Commission.

The retired employees and pensioners' association raised a 12-point set of demands and submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the District Magistrate.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the protesters highlighted a lack of clarity over the treatment of older pensioners following the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission. The association also argued that previous pay commissions did not create such a distinction between employees and pensioners based on their date of retirement.

Pensioners seek pension revision, old pension restoration

According to the report, the association demanded that no distinction be made by date of retirement and that the pensions of older retirees be revised as well. It also sought the restoration of the old pension system and the exemption of pension income from tax.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check NC-JCM and BPMS salary demands

Other key demands included a 5% increase in the pension every 5 years after age 65 and an end to deductions related to pension commutation after 10 years. The pensioners also sought payment of 18 months of dearness allowance/dearness relief (DA/DR) arrears withheld during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The memorandum further called for dearness allowance above 50% to be merged with basic pension. The association also sought interim relief for employees, teachers and pensioners, citing delays in the Pay Commission process.

Rail fare concession, healthcare benefits among demands

For senior citizens, the pensioners demanded a 50% concession on railway fares, along with an increase in the cashless treatment limit under Ayushman Bharat to 10 lakh. They also called for the creation of a ‘Senior Citizens Commission’.

Association officials said signature petitions outlining their demands had previously been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. They maintained that the organisation was pursuing its demands through legitimate means, with the primary objective of improving the livelihoods of retired government employees and their families.

The main demands of the pensioners are discussed briefly below:

S.NoDemandWhat it means, as reported
1Include pre-1 January 2026 retirees under the 8th Pay CommissionPensioners who retired before 1 January 2026 should also come within the commission's scope.
2Remove the date-based distinctionThe association wants the distinction based on retirement date to be removed and the position of older pensioners clarified.
3Revise pensions of older retireesPension revision should also cover pensioners who retired before the specified date.
4Restore the old pension systemThe association has demanded restoration of the old pension system.
5Exempt pension from income taxPension income should be exempted from income tax.
65% pension increase every five years after 65Pension should rise by 5% after every five-year period once a pensioner reaches 65.
7End pension commutation recovery after 10 yearsDeductions/recovery relating to commuted pension should stop after 10 years.
8Pay 18 months of Covid-period DA/DR arrearsPensioners want payment of the 18 months of DA/DR that was withheld during the Covid period.
9Merge DA above 50% with basic pensionThe association wants DA exceeding 50% to be merged with basic pension.
10Provide interim reliefEmployees, teachers and pensioners should receive interim relief while the Pay Commission process continues.
1150% railway fare concession for senior citizensSenior citizens should receive a 50% concession on railway fares.
12Increase Ayushman Bharat cashless treatment limit to 10 lakhThe cashless healthcare limit under Ayushman Bharat should be raised to 10 lakh.

Note: These 12 points are demands raised by the Shamli Retired Employees and Pensioners Association, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. They are not approved by the 8th Pay Commission recommendations or government decisions.

Will these demands be heard by the 8th Pay Commission panel?

This will be known after the 8th Pay Commission submits its final report to the central government.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: OROP demand for civilian pensioners explained

When will the 8th Pay Commission submit its final report?

The 8th Pay Commission is a 3-member commission. It is a temporary body. It is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and is expected to submit its final report within 18 months of its constitution as per the terms of reference. Therefore, tentatively, the final report of the 8th Pay Commission is expected to be tabled in May-June 2027, if the commission does not seek more time.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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