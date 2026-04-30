8th Pay Commission: Staff Side (NC-JCM) submits major demands on salary, pension and promotions; check details

The Standing Committee of Staff Side (NC-JCM) presented a comprehensive set of demands at their first meeting with the 8th Pay Commission on 28 April, held in New Delhi. This meeting was chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the chairperson of the 8th Pay Commission, along with Professor Pulak Ghosh, the Commission's member, and Pankaj Jain, the Commission's member secretary, as well as other senior officials and concerned stakeholders. The delegation of the stakeholders was led by Shiva Gopal Mishra, along with other staff representatives.

Furthermore, in a recent update on its official website on 29 April, the 8th Pay Commission has also extended the deadline for submission of stakeholder suggestions to 31 May.

The Commission's website was also down for some time due to the earlier deadline of 30 April. Therefore, the Commission decided to give stakeholders more time to participate in the consultation process.

The Commission has also assured further consultations, discussions and field visits across the country to ensure greater participation and the objective consideration of all demands.

Here are ten key demands raised by the Staff Side for the consideration of the 8th Pay Commission.

10 Key demands before the 8th Pay Commission

S.No Category Demand 1 Salary & Promotions Five time-bound promotions in 30 years with ACP/MACP progression. 2 Pay Fixation Two additional increments and improved fixation benefits on promotion. 3 Allowances Threefold hike in HRA, CEA, and risk allowance linked with DA revision. Special focus on HRA, CER and risk allowance. 4 Advances Restore festival & calamity advances, introduce vehicle advance, waive recovery on death of a serving employee. 5 Leave Reforms 600 days earned leave encashment requested, Child care leave, paternity, menstrual, medical & disability care leaves. 6 Insurance Enhanced CGEGIS coverage and revised subscription rates. 7 Compensation ₹ 2 crore ex-gratia for accidental death in service. 8 Compassionate Appointment 100% coverage with the removal of 5% ceiling was requested. 9 Bonus Structure Removal of ceiling; calculation on Basic Pay + DA 10 Pension & Service Benefits Withdrawal of NPS/UPS, restoration of the old pension scheme, pension revision, OROP for civilians, gratuity & family pension upgrades, and 5-year periodic enhancement.

Due to limited time, the Staff Side also requested a supplementary memorandum. The Commission assured the union and its members that all demands would be considered and examined. Further meetings will be held, and technical issues related to submission will be amicably resolved, said the Commission.

What is the 8th Pay Commission and why does it matter for central government employees? The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary government body set up to review salaries, pensions, allowances and service conditions of central government employees and pensioners, ensuring fair pay structure revisions and benefits.

What is the Constitution of the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission consists of a Chairperson, a Member, a Member Secretary and supporting officials. The current Chairperson of the Commission is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

With the extension of the last date up to 31 May, these discussions cumulatively mark a crucial step towards reshaping salary payments, pension systems, employer welfare policies, allowances, and other associated factors for central government employees and pensioners across the country.