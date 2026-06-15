8th Pay Commission: Stakeholders seek gratuity ceiling hike to ₹75 lakh, revised payout formula; check details

Today is the deadline for eligible stakeholders to submit their memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission. Earlier, this deadline was 31 May, but it was later extended to boost participation. Prominent employee unions, government employees and pensioner welfare institutions have, over the past few months, proposed significant changes to gratuity rules, including a higher payout ceiling and a complete overhaul of calculation formulas.

Currently, retirement-cum-death gratuity is calculated as one-fourth of basic pay + Dearness Allowance (DA) for every completed six-month period of qualifying service. This gratuity is subject to a maximum of 16.5 times emoluments and an overall holistic cap of ₹25 lakh.

Five years of service is must for eligibility for gratuity As a rule, government employees become eligible for gratuity after completing five years of qualifying service, whereas families and eligible legal heirs receive gratuity if the employee dies while in service.

Let us now look at the current and proposed gratuity rules to clarify the demands and changes urged from the current position.

Current vs proposed gratuity rules

Particulars Current Rule Proposed Change Gratuity Ceiling ₹ 25 lakh ₹ 50 lakh– ₹ 75 lakh Calculation Rate 1/4 month Basic Pay + DA Up to 1/2 month Basic Pay + DA Maximum Cap 16.5 times emoluments Removal/increase of cap

Note: These are just proposals; discussions are still going on. The final decision will be made after considering the views of all unions and taking fiscal realities into account.

Key proposals submitted to the 8th Pay Commission

Organisation Major Demand Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) Raise the gratuity ceiling to ₹ 50 lakh and calculate gratuity at 1/3 of Basic Pay + DA for every completed six-month period. Retired and Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) Periodic revision of gratuity ceiling, parity across OPS, NPS and UPS, and timely payment at retirement. NC-JCM Staff Side Increase the gratuity ceiling to ₹ 75 lakh and calculate gratuity based on 25 working days instead of 30.

The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has also demanded that employees with 33 years or more of qualifying service should receive gratuity up to 32 times Basic Pay and Dearness Allowance (DA), subject to an upgraded ceiling of ₹50 lakh.

Such an improvement, if introduced by the 8th Pay Commission recommendations, will be both meaningful and boost the morale of employees who are willing to dedicate so much time to the government. It will also foster a better working environment.

Whereas the NC-JCM Staff Side has highlighted the significance of removing the 16.5 times emoluments cap and has proposed that gratuity be calculated at half a month's basic pay + Dearness Allowance (DA) for every completed six-month period of service.

The fundamental aim of these proposals is to provide retirees with meaningful compensation in their later years and to boost the morale of both serving and retiring government employees.

These are just proposals today; they will be considered as the 8th Pay Commission finalises its recommendations. Any concrete developments on this issue, therefore, will be clear only after the Commission's final recommendations are adopted and made public by the government. This will take a little time, as the discussion phase of the 8th Pay Commission is currently underway.

What does it mean for employees? If the 8th Pay Commission accepts these ideas and proposals, these recommendations can significantly boost retirement benefits, improve financial security for retirees and make changes to gratuity payouts for employees and their near and dear ones.

Also Read | 5 key 8th Pay Commission updates every central government employee should know