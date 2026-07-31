8th pay commission announces state visit to Chandigarh in September 2026 — Check dates, other details

The 8th pay commission has announced its official three-day state visit to the union territory of Chandigarh in September. It will hold meetings with employee unions and stakeholders from Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published31 Jul 2026, 09:34 PM IST
The 8th pay commission has announced a three-day state visit to the union territory of Chandigarh in September 2026.
The 8th pay commission has announced a three-day state visit to the union territory of Chandigarh in September 2026. (Pixabay / Representative Image)

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) in a notice on its official website announced a three-day visit to the union territory (UT) of Chandigarh in September 2026. The panel plans to hold meetings and discussions with employees unions, representative groups and stakeholders during the visit.

This comes after the panel released dates for state and UT visits and meetings in the national capital city Delhi, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Puducherry in August and September 2026, as part of its ongoing consultation process.

8th CPC meeting in Chandigarh — All we know

  • According to the notification, the 8th CPC will be in Chandigarh for three days from 16 to 18 September. Applications for meetings can be made by below listed groups from Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, as per the commission.

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  • “Interested stakeholders, including central government / UT organisations and institutions, as well as associations / unions / individuals / pensioners of the central government from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Chandigarh, desirous of interacting with the commission may submit their request for an appointment,” the notice stated.
  • Parties can submit their request for meeting on or before 25 August 2026 here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmE2ODNlYjQ4NGY3MjIwMjYwNzI4MTM4
  • “The request may be submitted along with the Unique Memo ID generated after submission of the memorandum. The venue and detailed schedule of interactions will be intimated subsequently,” it added.

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States and UT visits, meetings in Aug, Sept — Full list

The commission undertook a number of state visits and meetings in April, May, June and July, and plans to scheduled more across states and UTs in due course over the coming months. Below is the full list of meets scheduled in August and September:

  • Delhi — 7 and 10 August 2026: The 8th CPC will interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi on 7 and 10 August (Friday and Monday). Concerned stakeholders who have submitted their memorandum and not interacted with the commission in Delhi or in any state or UTs, may submit their request seeking appointment by 31 July (today).
  • Chennai — 7-8 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday). Concerned stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, who want to interact with the commission at Chennai may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August.
  • Puducherry — 9 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Puducherry on 9 September (Wednesday). Concerned stakeholders, belonging to only UT of Puducherry, who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August.

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  • Chandigarh — 16-18 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chandigarh from 16-18 September (Wednesday). Concerned stakeholders, belonging to states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh UT, who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 25 August.

8th CPC consultation process ongoing: Latest updates

Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and is seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till today, 31 July. Inputs were sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

Further, it has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission till 31 August. This is for 20 consultant roles at various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.

As per the usual timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months. This means that February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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