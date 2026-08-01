8th pay commission: Delhi, Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh — Full list of state visits and meetings in August, September

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has on its official website posted a number of notices regarding official state visits and stakeholder meetings across India in the months of August and September 2026 during the consultation stage.

As per the notices, the panel plans to hold meetings and discussions with employee unions, representative groups and stakeholders during the visits that come ahead of its official recommendations.

Today, we take a look at the full list of cities the 8th CPC is scheduled to conduct state visits and meetings in August and September 2026 — from the national capital Delhi to Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, union territory of Chandigarh and financial capital of Mumbai.

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States visits, meetings in August, September — Full list The commission undertook a number of state visits and meetings in April, May, June and July, and plans to scheduled more across states and UTs in due course over the coming months. Last week, it notified about scheduled meeting in Chandigarh, and in the prior week about visits to Delhi, Chennai and Puducherry.

These meetings are significant as suggestions made by representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

Below is the full list of meets scheduled in August and September:

Delhi — 7 and 10 August 2026: The 8th CPC will interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi on 7 and 10 August (Friday and Monday). Concerned stakeholders who have submitted their memorandum and not interacted with the commission in Delhi or in any state or UTs, may submit their request seeking appointment by 31 July (today).

The 8th CPC will interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi on 7 and 10 August (Friday and Monday). Concerned stakeholders who have submitted their memorandum and not interacted with the commission in Delhi or in any state or UTs, may submit their request seeking appointment by 31 July (today). Chennai — 7-8 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday). Concerned stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, who want to interact with the commission at Chennai may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August.

The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday). Concerned stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, who want to interact with the commission at Chennai may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August. Puducherry — 9 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Puducherry on 9 September (Wednesday). Concerned stakeholders, belonging to only UT of Puducherry, who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August.

Chandigarh — 16-18 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chandigarh from 16-18 September (Wednesday). Concerned stakeholders, belonging to states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh UT, who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 25 August.

The 8th CPC will visit Chandigarh from 16-18 September (Wednesday). Concerned stakeholders, belonging to states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh UT, who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 25 August. Mumbai, Maharashtra: Notably, while no date has been announced, the Railway Ministry last month said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in Mumbai and seeks to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions. 8th CPC: What is the timeline and process? Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and is seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till today, 31 July. Inputs were sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

Further, it has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission till 31 August. This is for 20 consultant roles at various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.