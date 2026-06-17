8th pay commission: State visits to Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal planned in June, July—Check list of cities, dates

The 8th pay commission is conducting multiple state visits and meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather views ahead of its own recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and other factors.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the 8th CPC also includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

8th CPC meeting dates: Check state visits in June, July Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: The meeting is scheduled for 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday), and stakeholders have until 10 June to make appointments.

The meeting is scheduled for 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday), and stakeholders have until 10 June to make appointments. Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The 8th CPC will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 6-7 July (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed by 15 June.

The 8th CPC will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 6-7 July (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed by 15 June. Kolkata, West Bengal: The 8th CPC will visit Kolkata from 9-10 July (Thursday and Friday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed by 15 June.

Who are the beneficiaries? Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff, by mid-2027.

Beneficiaries include nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, who will be impacted by the decisions.

Memorandum submission deadline closed Further, the panel had invited suggestions and memoranda until 15 June, following the opening of formal memorandum submissions in March. This was the second such extension since the process began on 5 March, following earlier deadlines on 30 April and 31 May.

Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies (except the Reserve Bank of India) set up under the Acts of Parliament, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by UTs, judicial officers of the subordinate courts in UTs, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.

8th CPC discussions: When is the announcement expected? The 8th CPC began meetings with stakeholders in April and has other meetings scheduled in June and July, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course. To reach consensus, it gathers inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February 2027 is the earliest we can get them.