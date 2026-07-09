8th pay commission: Submission window for data collection portal extended — Check date, website, process, FAQs

The 8th pay commission has extended its window seeking submission of data from various central and state government and union territory (UT) departments and ministries through its 8th CPC Online Data Portal.

While the earlier deadline was on 30 June, this has now been extended to 31 July 2026 in an order this week, giving the relevant parties more time to complete the process. The 8th CPC in its notification has directed designated nodal officers to ensure the uploads are completed within the extended deadline.

Notably, for data submission, the panel said that it is only accepting inputs made via the specified portal. The commission added that “physical data / stand above excel sheets / hard copies / emails, etc. shall not be considered / entertained.”

Data submission process: Top FAQs answered What is the 8th CPC seeking? A notice on the CPC website states: “The 8th Central Pay Commission has extensive data requirements. Links / formats seeking data are being shared with Ministries / Departments / Organizations / Offices separately.” You can check it here — https://8cpc.gov.in/8cpc-online-data-portal/

How can the data be submitted? Submission of data is requested on this portal for 8th pay commission. You will have to login using your email and fill in the displayed captcha in order to register before submissions are made through this link only — https://data.8cpc.gov.in/

Why is the data being collected? Constituted every 10 years, the pay commission is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff, by mid-2027. The 8th CPC is undertaking state visits and meetings with various employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions before releasing its official recommendations. On 9-10 July (Thursday and Friday) its has scheduled meetings with concerned stakeholders in Kolkata.

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What about submission of memorandum? The committee has closed submission of suggestions and memorandum on 15 June. Notably, that was the second deadline extension since the process began on 5 March, following earlier deadlines on 30 April and 31 May.

Who are the beneficiaries of CPC decisions? Beneficiaries include nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, who will be impacted by the decisions.

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8th CPC discussions: When are final recommendations expected? The 8th CPC began meetings with stakeholders in April and has other meetings scheduled in June and July, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course. To reach consensus, it gathers inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February 2027 is the earliest we can get them.