8th Pay Commission talks gain momentum as fitment factor hinges on fiscal realities

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor remains the biggest concern for central government employees and pensioners. Final recommendations are expected by mid-2027, and fiscal sustainability will influence revisions to salaries and pensions.

Shivam Shukla
Published22 Jul 2026, 06:43 AM IST
8th Pay Commission: Fiscal considerations likely to shape fitment factor as consultations gather pace; employee unions continue to seek higher revision.
8th Pay Commission: Fiscal considerations likely to shape fitment factor as consultations gather pace; employee unions continue to seek higher revision. (Pixabay)

The 8th Pay Commission will complete nine months in August since its constitution on 3 November 2026, having covered half of its allocated time within the permitted 18-month tenure.

The fitment factor remains the biggest area of interest for central government employees and pensioners, as employee unions and associations press for a fitment factor exceeding 3. The final recommendation will eventually depend on the Commission’s assessment and the government’s decision after considering broader economic conditions and fiscal sustainability.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explains: “The final fitment factor will be based on the Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's decision. Until then, any estimates of the fitment factor or its fiscal impact are only indicative. While the outcome remains to be seen, any increase in government salaries could strengthen household cash flows, giving employees greater flexibility to build emergency savings, increase investments or accelerate loan repayments. However, employees should wait for the final decision before making financial commitments based on expectations of a higher salary.”

Consultation process continues

The government’s roadmap for the 8th Pay Commission has steadily progressed over the past year. The government announced its intention to constitute the Commission on 16 January 2025, followed by the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Terms of Reference (ToR) on 28 October 2025.

The Commission was formally constituted on 3 November 2025. This step initiated the review of salaries, pensions, allowances and other service-related benefits for central government employees and pensioners.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check full list of beneficiaries for pay hikes & allowances

Later on, the process of discussion and consultation expanded further with the launch of the Commission’s official website, online data and MyGov on 4 February. Administrative work gathered momentum with consultant engagement beginning in April.

National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) submitted its memorandum on 14 April. This was followed by the 8th Pay Commission's first formal meeting with the NC-JCM in New Delhi on 28 April, and the extension of the memorandum submission deadline until 15 June to encourage wider stakeholder participation.

Key milestones of 8th Pay Commission

Date

Milestone

Why it matters

16 January 2025The government announces the 8th Pay CommissionFormal policy announcement
28 October 2025Cabinet approves Terms of ReferenceOfficial mandate finalised
3 November 2025Commission formally constitutedReview process begins
7 February 2026Official website and stakeholder portal launchedPublic consultation opens
10 April 2026Consultant engagement beginsAdministrative work gathers pace
14 April 2026NC-JCM submits a memorandumEmployee demands formally presented
28 April 2026First NC-JCM meetingStructured consultations commence
15 June 2026Extended memorandum deadlineWider stakeholder participation enabled
6-7 July 2026Regional consultations in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (With more meetings already held in other states earlier)Discussions with employee unions and pensioners
9-10 July 2026Regional consultations in Kolkata, West BengalLatest stakeholder consultations before report drafting, with the possibility of more meetings still open.

Latest regional meetings

The most recent developments have been the 8th Pay Commission's regional stakeholder consultations held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on 6-7 July, followed by those in Kolkata, West Bengal, on 9-10 July.

These meetings facilitated interactions and discussions with employee associations, unions, pensioners, and other stakeholders on issues related to the fitment factor, salaries, pensions, allowances and service conditions. These regional consultations form part of the commission's wider exercise to gather feedback from across the country before finalizing its recommendations.

Decision of fitment factor most important

Given that the fitment factor continues to remain the focal point of discussions, the 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has not yet indicated a proposed multiplier. The recommendations are expected to be submitted by mid-2027.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NPS, UPS mandate vs employees' OPS demand

The Commission will submit its report in about 10 months from today, and the government will announce its decision on the fitment factor only thereafter.

8th Pay CommissionCentral Government EmployeesPersonal Finance
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