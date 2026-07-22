8th Pay Commission talks gain momentum as fitment factor hinges on fiscal realities

The 8th Pay Commission will complete nine months in August since its constitution on 3 November 2026, having covered half of its allocated time within the permitted 18-month tenure.

The fitment factor remains the biggest area of interest for central government employees and pensioners, as employee unions and associations press for a fitment factor exceeding 3. The final recommendation will eventually depend on the Commission’s assessment and the government’s decision after considering broader economic conditions and fiscal sustainability.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explains: “The final fitment factor will be based on the Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's decision. Until then, any estimates of the fitment factor or its fiscal impact are only indicative. While the outcome remains to be seen, any increase in government salaries could strengthen household cash flows, giving employees greater flexibility to build emergency savings, increase investments or accelerate loan repayments. However, employees should wait for the final decision before making financial commitments based on expectations of a higher salary.”

Consultation process continues The government’s roadmap for the 8th Pay Commission has steadily progressed over the past year. The government announced its intention to constitute the Commission on 16 January 2025, followed by the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Terms of Reference (ToR) on 28 October 2025.

The Commission was formally constituted on 3 November 2025. This step initiated the review of salaries, pensions, allowances and other service-related benefits for central government employees and pensioners.

Later on, the process of discussion and consultation expanded further with the launch of the Commission’s official website, online data and MyGov on 4 February. Administrative work gathered momentum with consultant engagement beginning in April.

National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) submitted its memorandum on 14 April. This was followed by the 8th Pay Commission's first formal meeting with the NC-JCM in New Delhi on 28 April, and the extension of the memorandum submission deadline until 15 June to encourage wider stakeholder participation.

Key milestones of 8th Pay Commission

Date Milestone Why it matters 16 January 2025 The government announces the 8th Pay Commission Formal policy announcement 28 October 2025 Cabinet approves Terms of Reference Official mandate finalised 3 November 2025 Commission formally constituted Review process begins 7 February 2026 Official website and stakeholder portal launched Public consultation opens 10 April 2026 Consultant engagement begins Administrative work gathers pace 14 April 2026 NC-JCM submits a memorandum Employee demands formally presented 28 April 2026 First NC-JCM meeting Structured consultations commence 15 June 2026 Extended memorandum deadline Wider stakeholder participation enabled 6-7 July 2026 Regional consultations in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (With more meetings already held in other states earlier) Discussions with employee unions and pensioners 9-10 July 2026 Regional consultations in Kolkata, West Bengal Latest stakeholder consultations before report drafting, with the possibility of more meetings still open.

Latest regional meetings The most recent developments have been the 8th Pay Commission's regional stakeholder consultations held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on 6-7 July, followed by those in Kolkata, West Bengal, on 9-10 July.

These meetings facilitated interactions and discussions with employee associations, unions, pensioners, and other stakeholders on issues related to the fitment factor, salaries, pensions, allowances and service conditions. These regional consultations form part of the commission's wider exercise to gather feedback from across the country before finalizing its recommendations.

Decision of fitment factor most important Given that the fitment factor continues to remain the focal point of discussions, the 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has not yet indicated a proposed multiplier. The recommendations are expected to be submitted by mid-2027.