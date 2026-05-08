8th Pay Commission to meet railway and defence stakeholders on 13-14 May: Here's how you can participate

The 8th Pay Commission is scheduled to conduct stakeholder consultations for unions and organizations under the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Defence in Delhi on 13 and 14 May.

As per an official notice, these sessions will prioritize pensioners, associations, and stakeholders representing personnel from both vital sectors.

These gatherings constitute a vital segment of the Commission’s systematic and exhaustive consultation framework. The objective is to gather feedback and data before the body formulates and evaluates proposals regarding salaries, allowances, and service standards for central government staff and retirees. This represents the initial policy dialogue preceding the finalization of formal recommendations.

How to participate in the meeting? Entities wishing to express their views must complete an online application by 10 May 2026. Only shortlisted participants will receive notifications regarding their specific meeting schedules.

Based on official correspondence, the 8th Pay Commission will engage with Delhi-registered institutions, organizations, and unions associated with the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Defence on 13-14 May 2026. Interested stakeholders, including employee associations, may request an appointment via https://nicforms.nic.in/ by 10 May.

Applicants must provide the unique 'Memo ID' produced during their memorandum submission. Exact timing and venue specifics will be shared with confirmed attendees at a later date.

The 8th Pay Commission further verified that additional meetings are planned for Delhi, with updates to be posted on the Commission’s official web portal.

Importance of 8th Pay Commission meetings The scheduled Central Pay Commission (CPC) consultations in New Delhi offer stakeholders a legitimate forum to highlight concerns regarding the pay scales, allowances, and working conditions of pensioners and staff. Both railway and defence bodies can submit their specific demands, proposals, and policy insights directly to the 8th CPC’s primary leadership team.

Participants can submit detailed proposals for the restructuring of pay, pensions, and service benefits. The feedback shared during these sessions is anticipated to significantly influence the design of future reforms concerning remuneration and pension structures for the central government workforce.

8th Central Pay Commission Established by the government on 3 November 2025, the 8th Central Pay Commission was created to resolve matters concerning the fitment factor, salary revisions, and pensions. Currently, the body is in the memorandum submission and consultation stage. After concluding these stakeholder dialogues, the Commission will transition into the report-drafting phase. The final document is slated for submission roughly 18 months following the Commission’s inception.

Pay panel and NC-JCM meet In a related development, the inaugural session between the Commission and the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) took place on April 28, 2026. This event signaled the formal commencement of the 8th CPC’s consultative efforts. The dialogue focused on the allowances and service conditions of the central workforce and pensioners. This milestone occurred as the Commission intensifies its engagement with unions and retiree groups as part of its extensive preliminary review.

DA Hike The Union Cabinet's April resolution to raise the dearness allowance for central government staff and dearness relief (DR) for retirees by 2% involves a fiscal impact of ₹6,791 crore.

This move marks a two percent elevation above the current 58% rate of Basic Pay/Pension, aimed at offsetting inflationary pressures.

According to the government, the measure will support more than 50 lakh federal employees and over 68 lakh pensioners.