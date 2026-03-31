8th Pay Commission to visit Dehradun on 24 April; stakeholders can apply by 10 April

The Government of India recently announced that a team from the 8th Pay Commission will visit Dehradun on 24 April, as a part of its nationwide consultation process with stakeholders. This visit forms a key step in gathering region-specific inputs and ideas to shape future pay structures and service conditions for central government employees.

Stakeholders can participate in the interaction As detailed in the official notice released on the 8th Pay Commission's website, representatives from Central Government organisations, employee unions, institutions, and associations have been invited to interact directly with the Commission.

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The consultations are expected to focus on issues such as allowances, salary revisions, and pension matters. The primary aim will be to build confidence and provide stakeholders with a platform to share their views.

Application deadline and participation details Stakeholders who aspire to participate must submit their appointment requests via email by 10 April at the latest. Only those who submit applications within the deadline will be considered for scheduling meetings with the Commission. The complete venue details, meeting schedule, and other essential information will be communicated to the participants later.

For complete details on the visit, interested persons can refer to the official website of the Commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/

The objective of the Uttarakhand visit is to support the Commission's efforts to ensure and foster inclusive participation, reaching out to stakeholders and participants across different regions. Such interactions are considered vital for understanding ground-level reality, considerations and concerns.

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The 8th Pay Commission, constituted by the Government of India, is responsible for reviewing, recommending, and revising pay scales in line with the evolving economic conditions in the country. The Commission's recommendations are expected to have a significant impact on millions of central government employees, pensioners, and other stakeholders across the country.

Preparing for 8th Pay Commission Interaction How stakeholders can participate

To ensure successful participation, stakeholders can follow the given steps: