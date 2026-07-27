8th Pay Commission: Top 5 latest official updates central government employees and pensioners must know

The 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on 3 November 2025 by the Centre to review salaries, pensions, allowances and associated benefits for central government employees and pensioners.

The Commission was permitted, under its constitution, an 18-month time frame to submit its recommendations. In just a few days, on 3 August, the 8th Pay Commission will have completed nine months, i.e., half of the allocated time.

The 8th Pay Commission has now entered an important phase, intensifying consultations with employee associations, pensioners and other stakeholders across the nation.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission fitment factor debate intensifies amid fiscal concerns

Here are the five most recent official updates as provided on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission:

Top 5 latest updates from 8th Pay Commission

Date Official Update Why It Matters 24 July 2026 Notice issued for the 8th Pay Commission's visit to Puducherry on 9 September 2026 (last date to register: 18 August) Employee associations, unions and stakeholders from Puducherry can interact directly with the Commission and present their suggestions. 24 July 2026 Notice issued for the 8th Pay Commission's visit to Chennai on September 7-8, 2026 (last date: 18 August) The consultation process has been expanded in Tamil Nadu, providing another platform for stakeholders to submit their views. 23 July 2026 Stakeholder interactions in Delhi are scheduled for 7 August and 10 August 2026 (last date: 31 July) Associations, unions and representatives from central government departments in Delhi have been invited to participate in discussions. 29 May 2026 Last date for submission of memorandums extended to 15 June 2026 The extension gave employee organisations, pensioners and recognised associations additional time to submit their recommendations. 29 May 2026 Notice issued for the 8th Pay Commission's visit to Kolkata on July 9-10, 2026 (last date: 15 June) The regional consultation programme was expanded to gather stakeholder feedback in West Bengal before the final report preparation.

Here are the important milestones completed by the 8th Pay Commission over the past eight months.

Important milestones of 8th Pay Commission

Date Milestone 16 January 2025 The government announces the decision to constitute the 8th Pay Commission. 28 October 2025 Union Cabinet approves the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission. 3 November 2025 The 8th Pay Commission is formally constituted by the Government of India. 7 February 2026 The official website, online data portal and stakeholder consultation platform became operational. April-July 2026 Memorandum submissions, stakeholder meetings and regional consultations take place across multiple states and Union Territories. Expected by mid-2027 The 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its recommendations to the Central Government.

What employees and pensioners must know The latest updates and meeting notifications on the Commission's official website show that the 8th Pay Commission is prioritizing more rounds of extensive consultations before finalising its recommendations.

With meetings now scheduled in Delhi, Chennai and Puducherry in August and September, the Commission continues with its aim to collect feedback from employee unions, pensioners and other stakeholders.

The expected areas of discussion in these meetings are fitment factor, salary revisions, inflation concerns, pension reforms, allowances and ways to boost employee and pensioner morale and improve their livelihoods.

The fitment factor remains central to these discussions. During the 6th and the 7th Pay Commission, it was 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. Once all aspects, grievances, and views from prominent stakeholders are considered, the 8th Pay Commission will decide on a fitment factor multiple for the 8th Pay Commission. This decision will have an impact on employee salaries and define the next decade of salary revisions, which will run up to the 9th Pay Commission.

Discussions on the fitment factor, pay revision, pensions, and allowances continue to be a key point of debate among various unions, with prominent unions such as BPMS and NC JCM calling for a fitment factor revision of more than 3.5x. However, no recommendations or observations have been announced so far.

Central government employees and pensioners should rely only on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/ for the most recent updates and announcements.