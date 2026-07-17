8th Pay Commission ToR outlines salary, DA, pension and allowance changes: Check full list

8th Pay Commission: The official terms of reference (ToR) outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from the 8th CPC's recommendations. From DA hike to revised salary structure, pension, allowances and other benefits — Check full list of likely announcements here.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 Jul 2026, 06:14 PM IST
8th pay commission: The terms of reference outlines what central government employees and pensioners can expect from the official recommendations.
8th pay commission: The terms of reference outlines what central government employees and pensioners can expect from the official recommendations. (Pexels Photo)

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from its final recommendations. Approved by the Union Cabinet last year, the ToR defines the commission's scope of work and specifies the areas on which it must make recommendations.

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees.

Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.

Also Read | DA hike: If not July, when could next Dearness Allowance increase come in 2026?

Here's a look at the key recommendations the 8th CPC is expected to make, covering salaries and pensions, allowances and performance-linked incentives.

8th Pay Commission: What are the Terms of Service?

The 8th Pay Commission will be a temporary body comprising a Chairperson, one part-time Member and a Member-Secretary. It has been asked to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, although it may submit interim reports if required.

While framing its recommendations, the commission has been asked to consider:

Also Read | 8th pay commission: HRA revision for employee level 6-10 based on fitment factor
  • The economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence;
  • The need to ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures;
  • The unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes;
  • The likely impact of the recommendations on the finances of the State Governments, which usually adopt the recommendations with some modifications, and
  • The prevailing emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

Here's what recommendations can be expected: Full list

Examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including:

  • Pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix),
  • Allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA),
  • Other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.),
  • Having regard to rationalisation,
  • Contemporary functional requirements and
  • Specialised needs

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Increase in basic pay, 3% hike likely — Why is DA important?

To work out an emolument structure conducive to attracting talent to Government service, promoting:

  • Efficiency,
  • Accountability and
  • Responsibility in the work culture.

To examine the existing schemes of bonus with a view to:

  • Improving performance and productivity, and
  • Make recommendations on the general principles, financial parameters, productivity and performance-linked parameters for an appropriate incentive scheme
  • To reward excellence in productivity and performance.

To review the existing allowances and conditions of their admissibility and recommend

Also Read | 8th pay commission: HRA revision for employee levels 1-5 based on fitment factor

For pensioners, to review

  • The Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity of employees borne on the National Pension System (including Unified Pension Scheme) and make recommendations;
  • The Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity and pensions of employees not borne on the NPS (including UPS), and make recommendations.

Which government employees are eligible for 8th CPC recommendations?

This will be for various government departments, agencies and services in respect of the following categories of employees:

  • Central Government employees — industrial and non-industrial;
  • Personnel belonging to the All India Services;
  • Personnel belonging to the Defence Forces;
  • Personnel of the Union Territories;
  • Officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department;
  • Members of the regulatory bodies (excluding the RBI) set up under the Acts of Parliament;
  • Officers and employees of the Supreme Court;
  • Officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by the Union Territories;
  • Judicial officers of the subordinate courts in the Union Territories.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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