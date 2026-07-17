8th Pay Commission ToR outlines salary, DA, pension and allowance changes: Check full list

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from its final recommendations. Approved by the Union Cabinet last year, the ToR defines the commission's scope of work and specifies the areas on which it must make recommendations.
The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees.
Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.
Here's a look at the key recommendations the 8th CPC is expected to make, covering salaries and pensions, allowances and performance-linked incentives.
The 8th Pay Commission will be a temporary body comprising a Chairperson, one part-time Member and a Member-Secretary. It has been asked to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, although it may submit interim reports if required.
While framing its recommendations, the commission has been asked to consider:
Examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including:
To work out an emolument structure conducive to attracting talent to Government service, promoting:
To examine the existing schemes of bonus with a view to:
To review the existing allowances and conditions of their admissibility and recommend
For pensioners, to review
This will be for various government departments, agencies and services in respect of the following categories of employees:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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