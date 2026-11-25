Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has indicated that his government will revise the salaries of state government employees during the tenure of the 8th Pay Commission, raising expectations among employees and pensioners ahead of the 27 November civic elections.

However, the government has not announced a formal notification or implementation timeline for the proposed pay revision. Addressing a BJP programme in Agartala on 22 November, Saha said discussions on pay revision were already underway with Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

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“I have discussed the pay revision issue with Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy. The Centre has already made progress towards implementing revised pay structures. We will definitely do it,” he said, according to PTI.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's efforts to narrow the dearness allowance (DA) gap between state and central government employees.

“No government in the Northeast has increased DA by 36 percentage points in such a short period. It shows the present government's efforts to reduce the gap between state employees and central government staff,” Saha said.

He added that Tripura had increased DA for employees and pensioners from 8% in July 2022 to 44% by November 2026.

What are the Tripura civic elections? The chief minister's remarks came ahead of elections to Tripura's urban local bodies scheduled for 27 November 2026. The elections cover 16 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation. Counting of votes is scheduled for 2 December.

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How did Tripura revise salaries under the 7th Pay Commission? Tripura's Finance Department, through a notification dated 11 October 2018, approved the recommendations of an expert committee for revising pay, wages and pensions of state government employees, workers and pensioners.

The notification stated, “New pay structure shall be in the form of Tripura State Pay Matrix 2018 with 21 Levels. This multiplication factor shall be raised to the level of multiplication factor of 2.57, generally, in Tripura State Pay Matrix 2018.”

The revised pay structure came into effect on 1 October 2018, replacing the earlier Tripura State Pay Matrix 2017, which was based on a fitment factor of 2.25. The minimum entry-level pay was fixed at ₹18,000 per month for Group C employees and ₹16,000 per month for Group D employees.

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The revised pay rules provided for an annual increment of 3%, payable on either 1 January or 1 July every year.

What is the current status of the 8th Pay Commission in Tripura? Saha's statement signals the government's intention to consider a similar pay revision for state employees. However, there is no formal notification constituting Tripura's 8th Pay Commission or a confirmed implementation date.

At the national level, the 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted by the Centre through a resolution dated 3 November 2025 to review the salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees and pensioners.

The Commission has been given 18 months from its constitution to submit its recommendations, which means the report is expected by May 2027.

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Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official website for the latest updates and notifications.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.