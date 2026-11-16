8th Pay Commission: Unions seek 3.833 fitment factor, ₹69,000 minimum pay and 50% family pension for pensioners

The 8th Pay Commission could bring significant changes to the salary and pension structure of central government employees, with employee unions seeking a higher fitment factor, improved family pension and better retirement benefits. Among the key proposals is a fitment factor of 3.833, which could raise the minimum basic pay from the existing ₹18,000 to ₹69,000 if accepted. The unions have also proposed increasing family pension to 50% of the last-drawn basic pay and raising regular pension to 67%.

These proposals form part of the demands submitted by the Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) to the 8th Central Pay Commission. However, these are recommendations made by employee representatives and are not approved government benefits. The final salary and pension structure will depend on the commission's recommendations and the government's decision.

3.833 fitment factor: What does it mean for employees? The NC-JCM Staff Side has proposed a fitment factor of 3.833 for revising the basic pay of existing central government employees. The proposal is based on increasing the minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission to ₹69,000 under the next pay structure.

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay when a new pay commission's recommendations are implemented. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the government had approved a fitment factor of 2.57.

If the proposed 3.833 factor is accepted, an employee currently drawing a minimum basic pay of ₹18,000 could see it revised to ₹69,000.

However, this does not mean that the employee's total monthly salary or take-home pay will increase by the same proportion. The fitment factor applies to basic pay, while allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA) and other salary components are determined separately under the applicable rules.

The union has also proposed increasing the annual increment rate from the existing 3% to 6%, which could further influence employees' salary progression over their careers.

Family pension: Unions seek 50% of last-drawn pay A major pension-related demand concerns the family pension payable to eligible dependants of deceased government employees and pensioners.

The NC-JCM Staff Side has proposed increasing ordinary family pension to 50% of the last-drawn basic pay, compared with the existing rate of 30%, subject to the applicable conditions and limits.

Under the current framework, ordinary family pension is generally calculated at 30% of the employee's pay. However, enhanced family pension of 50% is already available for eligible beneficiaries for a specified period under prescribed conditions. Therefore, the union's demand is aimed at improving the family pension entitlement beyond the existing ordinary rate.

The proposal is particularly relevant for surviving spouses and other eligible dependants who rely on family pension as their primary source of regular income after the death of an employee or pensioner.

The union has also sought an increase in the regular pension payable to retired employees to 67% of their last-drawn pay, against the existing 50% framework.

If accepted, these proposals could improve retirement income for pensioners and provide greater financial support to their families. However, the commission has not yet approved either proposal.

Pension commutation and other retirement benefits The NC-JCM Staff Side has also sought changes to pension commutation rules. Under the existing framework, eligible government employees can commute a portion of their pension in exchange for a lump-sum payment at retirement. The commuted portion of the pension is restored after 15 years.

The union has proposed reducing this restoration period to 11 years, which would allow retirees to receive their full monthly pension earlier.

Another demand is to implement the revised pension structure retrospectively from 1 January 2026. If the government accepts this effective date, eligible pensioners could receive arrears for the period between the effective date and the actual implementation of revised pension payments.

The proposals also include restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees recruited on or after 1 January 2004.

These demands are part of a broader push by employee organisations to improve retirement security, particularly for pensioners facing rising healthcare and household expenses.

When will the 8th Pay Commission recommendations take effect? The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted by the government on 3 November 2025, with Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as its chairperson. The commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations.

It has invited representations from central government employees, pensioners, employee associations and other stakeholders. The memorandum submission window closed on 15 June 2026.

Although employee organisations have proposed 1 January 2026 as the effective date for revised salaries and pensions, this does not mean that the government has confirmed this date for payments.