8th Pay Commission: UP employee unions seek dialogue with commission on pay revision and service conditions

UP employee unions want a formal consultation with the 8th Pay Commission to discuss salary hikes, allowances, fitment factor, service conditions and the concerns of contractual employees before the final recommendations are submitted.

Shivam Shukla
Updated22 Jun 2026, 07:15 AM IST
UP employee unions press for direct engagement with the 8th Pay Commission on pay revision and service conditions.
UP employee unions press for direct engagement with the 8th Pay Commission on pay revision and service conditions.(Pixabay)

The state employee organisations in Uttar Pradesh are pressing the government to hold a formal meeting to discuss the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission recommendations. The unions want their concerns regarding salaries, allowances, the fitment factor and associated issues to be heard before key decisions are finalised.

On Sunday, Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation, along with leaders of several employee institutions, said that the 8th Pay Commission is expected to hold discussions with the representatives of the All India Services (AIS) but has not allocated time for a meeting with state government employees and power sector representatives, reported The Times of India.

8th Pay Commission: State government employees seek role in pay revision discussions

The representatives of the employees and associated unions said that the views and ideas of the state government employees will provide the 8th Pay Commission with much-needed insights into pay revisions, service conditions, fitment factor and associated issues.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Can a delay bring ₹14 lakh arrears? What the numbers say

They also said that the views of state government employees and associated stakeholders must be given due weight, as the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission have a significant impact on state government employees, power sector employees and associated personnel in Uttar Pradesh.

8th Pay Commission: Contractual and outsourced employees seek representation

The organisations also discussed the significance of the concerns and views of the contractual and outsourced employees. They said that the 8th Pay Commission must take note of their ideas, grievances and concerns.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission delayed again: What it means for your salary and pension?

If permitted, such a platform will provide the state government employees, along with power sector employees and contractual and outsourced employees, to share their views on what else can be done to boost their salaries and improve their livelihoods, along with what else can be done to make working for them more meaningful and objective.

8th Pay Commission: UP employee unions to submit memorandum on pay revision

The employee body also declared that they would submit a joint memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission chairman, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and seek an opportunity to present their views and grievances.

For more details on the recent developments related to the 8th Pay Commission, you can visit the official website of the commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/

8th Pay Commission FAQs: Timeline, implementation date and key updates

1. When was the 8th Pay Commission constituted?

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.

2. What is the 8th Pay Commission currently doing?

Currently, the 8th Pay Commission is collecting views and ideas by holding consultations with various stakeholders across the country.

3. When will the 8th Pay Commission submit its recommendations?

The 8th Pay Commission has an 18-month tenure (from November 2025) and is expected to submit its recommendations by June-July 2027.

4. From when will the recommendations be implemented?

Tentatively, the recommendations will be implemented from 1 January 2026.

5. What do the UP employees' unions want?

The UP employee unions aim to present their ideas and grievances so that their input helps the 8th Pay Commission make better decisions on salaries, allowances, fitment factor, etc.

8th Pay CommissionPersonal Finance
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