8th Pay Commission update: Bhubaneswar stakeholder meetings scheduled for 6–7 July; here is how to take part

The 8th Pay Commission under the Ministry of Finance has announced its visit to Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on 6 and 7 July. The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the commission on 26 May.
Employee associations, stakeholders, and associated participants, including central government organisations and institutions, can seek appointments to interact with the 8th Pay Commission during its visit.
According to the notification, interested organisations and associations must submit their appointment requests online on or before 15 June 2026.
Furthermore, aspiring applicants are required to provide the ‘Unique Memo ID’ generated after submission of their memorandum to the commission. The other details associated with the venue, meeting schedule and the exact interaction timelines will be communicated separately by the commission.
The 8th Pay Commission, in an earlier notification, has also stated that memoranda from stakeholders can be submitted through the official 8th Pay Commission website, with 31 May 2026 as the deadline.
Furthermore, the notice clarified that similar meetings will be held in other states and union territories in the coming months to facilitate wider discussions and consultations with stakeholders.
The aim of the 8th Pay Commission is to boost participation of various parties and make the process more transparent, engaging and meaningful. This notification has been issued by Soumyajit Ghosh, Deputy Secretary of the 8th Pay Commission. Let us take a look at the important aspects of the notice:
Particulars
Details
|Issuing Authority
|Eighth Central Pay Commission, Ministry of Finance (8th Pay Commission)
|Notice Date
|26 May 2026
|Visit Location
|Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|Visit Dates
|6–7 July 2026
|Last Date for Appointment Request
|15 June 2026
|Last Date for Memorandum Submission
|31 May 2026
|Eligible Stakeholders
|Central Government Organisations, Institutions, Associations & Unions
|Requirement
|Submission of Unique Memo ID
|Meeting Venue & Schedule
|To be informed separately
For more updates and clarity on the memorandum submission process, you can visit the official website of the 8th Pay Commission at https://8cpc.gov.in/
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