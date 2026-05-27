8th Pay Commission update: Bhubaneswar stakeholder meetings scheduled for 6–7 July; here is how to take part

The 8th Pay Commission under the Ministry of Finance has announced its visit to Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on 6 and 7 July. The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the commission on 26 May.

Employee associations, stakeholders, and associated participants, including central government organisations and institutions, can seek appointments to interact with the 8th Pay Commission during its visit.

Basic facts about the 8th Pay Commission The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body established by the central government. It is currently in its consultative and discussion phase.

The cabinet approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) on 28 October 2025.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025. It is responsible for suggesting modifications to the fitment factor , salaries and pensions of central government employees and pensioners.

It is a three-member commission, with Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the chairperson, Pulak Ghosh as the Member-Secretary, and Pankaj Jain as a member.

It is expected to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, i.e., by the middle of 2027. Stakeholder meetings According to the notification, interested organisations and associations must submit their appointment requests online on or before 15 June 2026.

Furthermore, aspiring applicants are required to provide the ‘Unique Memo ID’ generated after submission of their memorandum to the commission. The other details associated with the venue, meeting schedule and the exact interaction timelines will be communicated separately by the commission.

The 8th Pay Commission, in an earlier notification, has also stated that memoranda from stakeholders can be submitted through the official 8th Pay Commission website, with 31 May 2026 as the deadline.

Furthermore, the notice clarified that similar meetings will be held in other states and union territories in the coming months to facilitate wider discussions and consultations with stakeholders.

The aim of the 8th Pay Commission is to boost participation of various parties and make the process more transparent, engaging and meaningful. This notification has been issued by Soumyajit Ghosh, Deputy Secretary of the 8th Pay Commission. Let us take a look at the important aspects of the notice:

Key Highlights of the 8th Pay Commission meeting

Particulars Details Issuing Authority Eighth Central Pay Commission, Ministry of Finance (8th Pay Commission) Notice Date 26 May 2026 Visit Location Bhubaneswar, Odisha Visit Dates 6–7 July 2026 Last Date for Appointment Request 15 June 2026 Last Date for Memorandum Submission 31 May 2026 Eligible Stakeholders Central Government Organisations, Institutions, Associations & Unions Requirement Submission of Unique Memo ID Meeting Venue & Schedule To be informed separately