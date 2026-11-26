The Centre and several state governments have announced increases in Dearness Allowance (DA) for serving government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners in recent weeks, offering some relief amid rising living costs.

However, these periodic revisions are separate from the much-awaited 8th Pay Commission, which is expected to recommend a broader overhaul of salaries, allowances and pensions.

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Government employees and pensioners are still awaiting clarity on the proposed fitment factor, revised minimum basic pay and other benefits.

Centre raises DA and DR to 63% The Union Cabinet on October 28 approved a 3 percentage point increase in DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners, taking the rates from 60% to 63% of basic pay and pension, respectively.

The revision is effective from July 1, 2026, and follows the established formula under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the increase is expected to benefit around 48.54 lakh central government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners. It will entail an annual financial implication of approximately ₹10,016.10 crore for the government.

Several state governments have also announced DA and DR revisions.

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According to CNBC TV18, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat have raised DA by 3 percentage points to 63%. Punjab has increased DA from 50% to 53%, effective November 1.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh also announced DA hikes ahead of Diwali, although the revised rates and effective dates vary.

These increases, however, do not constitute a revision of the basic salary structure. They are periodic adjustments linked to inflation and remain separate from the recommendations expected under the 8th Pay Commission.

What is the latest status of the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted on November 3, 2025, and has been given 18 months from its formation to submit its recommendations. This puts the expected deadline around May 2027.

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The Commission is responsible for reviewing and recommending changes to the pay, allowances and other benefits of specified categories of central government employees. Its mandate also covers pension and retirement-related benefits.

While examining the proposed revisions, the Commission has been asked to consider several factors, including the country's economic conditions, fiscal prudence and the potential impact of its recommendations on state government finances.

However, no final decision has been announced on the fitment factor, revised minimum basic salary or the new pay structure.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 10, 2026, the Finance Ministry said that the 8th Pay Commission had not yet submitted its recommendations to the government, as per CNBC TV18 report.

What are employees demanding under the 8th Pay Commission? Employee organisations have submitted several proposals to the Commission, seeking a higher minimum basic salary, a revised fitment factor, changes in allowances and improved pension benefits.

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The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), which represents the staff side of the consultative mechanism for central government employees, has sought a minimum basic salary of ₹69,000 and a fitment factor of 3.833 in its memorandum to the Commission.

The proposed fitment factor is particularly significant because it is used to calculate the revised basic pay by multiplying the existing basic salary by the prescribed factor.

However, these figures represent demands made by employee organisations and should not be treated as approved revisions. The Commission will examine the submissions and other representations before finalising its recommendations.

Will state govt employees also get 8th Pay Commission salary hike? The 8th Pay Commission is a Central Pay Commission, and its terms of reference cover specified categories of central government employees and other listed personnel. State government employees are not automatically covered by its recommendations.

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However, state governments have traditionally adopted the recommendations of Central Pay Commissions.

The Union Cabinet's October 2025 announcement on the Commission's terms of reference also acknowledged the likely impact of its recommendations on state government finances, given that states generally consider adopting the revised pay structure.

Each state government will have to take an independent decision on whether to adopt the recommendations, what modifications to make and when to implement the revised pay structure.

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