8th Pay Commission Update: Govt invites applications from consultants — Who can apply? Salary, job description and more

8th Pay Commission latest updates: As the 8th Pay Commission is taking up shape, the government on Friday invited applications from individuals for the role of consultants on a contractual basis.
In an office memorandum, the Central Pay Commission said that interested candidates can apply to the positions online. The number of positions to be filled cannot exceed 20. Here is everything you need to know about the role.
Interested candidates can go to the official website of 8th CPC or go directly to the link https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNjlkMzczNmI2YTNlOTIwMjYwNDA2NTI to apply for the position of consultant. There, the candidates have to fill up a form with their personal, professional and employment details.
After filling out the form, the candidates need to sign a declaration, clear the captcha and click on the submit button.
Currently, there are three categories of consultants that the government hiring notification has listed —
Senior consultant: 10+ years of experience; Age limit - 45 years
Consultant: 6+ years of experience; Age limit - 40 years
Consultant (Young professional): 4+ years of experience; Age limit - 32 years
What is the salary?
Here is the fixed monthly salary for all categories of consultants who will work at the 8th Pay Commission —
|Category
|Full-time ( ₹/month)
|Part-time (12 days/month) ( ₹/month)
|Part-time (6 days/month) ( ₹/month)
|Senior Consultant
|1,80,000
|90,000
|45,000
|Consultant
|1,20,000
|60,000
|30,000
|Consultant (Young Professional)
|90,000
|45,000
|22,500
The candidates must have any one of the following two categories of qualifications —
(i) Masters or MBA degree in Finance, Human Resource (HR), Industrial Relations (IR), or similar subjects
(ii) LL.B, enrolled with Bar Council or Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in tribunals or courts as an advocate.
Knowledge and experience of working on excel/spreadsheets and preparing presentations/slide deck is mandatory for all categories of consultants. Candidates who have handled matters related to pay or emoluments structure, compensation package, or establishment matters would be given preference.
The consultants will not be granted any increase in remuneration while considering their extension. No other facilities such as DA, accommodation, residential phone/ conveyance/ transport, foreign travel, personal staff, medical reimbursement, CGHS facilities etc. would be admissible to the consultants.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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