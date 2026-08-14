8th Pay Commission: Eligibility criteria, essential qualifications for consultants; check what's changed

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) this week modified the guidelines on eligibility criteria and essential qualifications for its contract-based consultant roles, a notice posted on the official website showed.
Eligible applicants can submit their entries via a form on the CPC's website, according to the posted notice. It added that the vacancies are for a fixed period and require “high-end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission”.
“The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission. The engagement of a consultant is of a temporary nature, and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason,” it stated.
Today, we take a look at what has changed for applicants.
According to the notice, the application deadline is 31 August 2026 for 23 roles across various experience levels and pay scales. These are for three categories based on age limit, experience and posts available in each, as follows:
|Role
|Relevant years of experience
|Age limit
|Vacancies
|Consultant (Senior Consultant)
|Over 10 years
|45 years
|2 (From 5)
|Consultant
|Over 6 years
|40 years
|5
|Consultant (Young Professional)
|Over 2 years (From over 4 years)
|32 years
|16 (From 10)
Further, the essential qualifications have been updated as follows:
“Other terms and conditions of the guidelines will remain the same. Applicants desirous of being appointed as a consultant on a contract basis in the Commission may submit their applications only in the prescribed proforma or via the website link. No physical copy/email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose,” the notice added.
Notably, those who have applied earlier need not apply again, it stated.
The term is for a one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to the performance and professionalism of the consultant in the Commission, the notice added.
Candidates will receive an offer of engagement via email only and have seven days to consent. “A maximum period of 30 days shall be given for joining from the date of emailing the offer of the engagement letter. Suitable candidates ready to join immediately shall be given preference,” it added.
It further said that selected candidates will have to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation. Check the salary details below:
|Role
|Full-time
|Part-time (12 days/month)
|Part-time (6 days/month)
|Consultant (Senior)
|₹1,80,000
|₹90,000
|₹45,000
|Consultant
|₹1,20,000
|₹60,000
|₹30,000
|Consultant (Young professional)
|₹90,000
|₹45,000
|₹22,500
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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