8th Pay Commission: Eligibility criteria, essential qualifications for consultants; check what's changed

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) this week modified the guidelines on eligibility criteria and essential qualifications for its contract-based consultant roles, a notice posted on the official website showed.

Eligible applicants can submit their entries via a form on the CPC's website, according to the posted notice. It added that the vacancies are for a fixed period and require “high-end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission”.

“The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission. The engagement of a consultant is of a temporary nature, and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason,” it stated.

Today, we take a look at what has changed for applicants.

8th CPC consultants: Vacancies, application deadline According to the notice, the application deadline is 31 August 2026 for 23 roles across various experience levels and pay scales. These are for three categories based on age limit, experience and posts available in each, as follows:

Role Relevant years of experience Age limit Vacancies Consultant (Senior Consultant) Over 10 years 45 years 2 (From 5) Consultant Over 6 years 40 years 5 Consultant (Young Professional) Over 2 years (From over 4 years) 32 years 16 (From 10)

What are the qualifications? Further, the essential qualifications have been updated as follows:

Master's or MBA degree in/with Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects;

LL.B, enrolled with the Bar Council / Bar Association, with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.

B.Tech / M.Tech with relevant experience in IT/data analysis/data visualisation, etc.

Aptitude for general research, compiling information, collating inputs, and preparing draft notes is desirable.

Knowledge and experience working with Excel/spreadsheets and preparing presentations/slide decks are a must for all categories of consultants.

Candidates who have handled matters related to pay, emoluments structure/compensation packages, or establishment matters would be given preference. 8th CPC: How to apply “Other terms and conditions of the guidelines will remain the same. Applicants desirous of being appointed as a consultant on a contract basis in the Commission may submit their applications only in the prescribed proforma or via the website link. No physical copy/email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose,” the notice added.

Proforma: https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNjlkMzczNmI2YTNlOTIwMjYwNDA2NTI

Website: https://8cpc.gov.in/related-links/ Notably, those who have applied earlier need not apply again, it stated.

Tenure, salary for full-time and part-time consultants The term is for a one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to the performance and professionalism of the consultant in the Commission, the notice added.

Candidates will receive an offer of engagement via email only and have seven days to consent. “A maximum period of 30 days shall be given for joining from the date of emailing the offer of the engagement letter. Suitable candidates ready to join immediately shall be given preference,” it added.

It further said that selected candidates will have to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation. Check the salary details below:

Role Full-time Part-time (12 days/month) Part-time (6 days/month) Consultant (Senior) ₹ 1,80,000 ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 Consultant ₹ 1,20,000 ₹ 60,000 ₹ 30,000 Consultant (Young professional) ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 ₹ 22,500

Consultants for 8th pay commission: Scope of work Analysis of salaries, pay structures, allowances, pensions, etc., for employee categories listed in the Commission's TOR,

Review of existing emolument structure,