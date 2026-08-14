8th Pay Commission: Eligibility criteria, essential qualifications for consultants; check what's changed

The 8th Pay Commission has updated guidelines on eligibility criteria and essential qualifications for vacancies of its contract-based consultant roles. Here's a look at what has changed for the applicants.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published14 Aug 2026, 09:50 PM IST
The 8th pay commission modified its guidelines on eligibility and essential qualifications for consultant roles.
The 8th pay commission modified its guidelines on eligibility and essential qualifications for consultant roles. (Pexel / Representative Photos)

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) this week modified the guidelines on eligibility criteria and essential qualifications for its contract-based consultant roles, a notice posted on the official website showed.

Eligible applicants can submit their entries via a form on the CPC's website, according to the posted notice. It added that the vacancies are for a fixed period and require “high-end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission”.

“The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission. The engagement of a consultant is of a temporary nature, and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason,” it stated.

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Today, we take a look at what has changed for applicants.

8th CPC consultants: Vacancies, application deadline

According to the notice, the application deadline is 31 August 2026 for 23 roles across various experience levels and pay scales. These are for three categories based on age limit, experience and posts available in each, as follows:

RoleRelevant years of experienceAge limitVacancies
Consultant (Senior Consultant)Over 10 years45 years2 (From 5)
ConsultantOver 6 years40 years5
Consultant (Young Professional)Over 2 years (From over 4 years)32 years16 (From 10)

What are the qualifications?

Further, the essential qualifications have been updated as follows:

  • Master's or MBA degree in/with Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects;
  • LL.B, enrolled with the Bar Council / Bar Association, with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.
  • B.Tech / M.Tech with relevant experience in IT/data analysis/data visualisation, etc.
  • Aptitude for general research, compiling information, collating inputs, and preparing draft notes is desirable.

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  • Knowledge and experience working with Excel/spreadsheets and preparing presentations/slide decks are a must for all categories of consultants.
  • Candidates who have handled matters related to pay, emoluments structure/compensation packages, or establishment matters would be given preference.

8th CPC: How to apply

“Other terms and conditions of the guidelines will remain the same. Applicants desirous of being appointed as a consultant on a contract basis in the Commission may submit their applications only in the prescribed proforma or via the website link. No physical copy/email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose,” the notice added.

  • Proforma: https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNjlkMzczNmI2YTNlOTIwMjYwNDA2NTI
  • Website: https://8cpc.gov.in/related-links/

Notably, those who have applied earlier need not apply again, it stated.

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Tenure, salary for full-time and part-time consultants

The term is for a one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to the performance and professionalism of the consultant in the Commission, the notice added.

Candidates will receive an offer of engagement via email only and have seven days to consent. “A maximum period of 30 days shall be given for joining from the date of emailing the offer of the engagement letter. Suitable candidates ready to join immediately shall be given preference,” it added.

It further said that selected candidates will have to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation. Check the salary details below:

RoleFull-timePart-time (12 days/month)Part-time (6 days/month)
Consultant (Senior) 1,80,000 90,000 45,000
Consultant 1,20,000 60,000 30,000
Consultant (Young professional) 90,000 45,000 22,500

Consultants for 8th pay commission: Scope of work

  • Analysis of salaries, pay structures, allowances, pensions, etc., for employee categories listed in the Commission's TOR,
  • Review of existing emolument structure,

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  • Assist in specialised studies on specific HR or compensation issues as required,
  • Assist in analysis of memorandum/representations/responses on matters related to the mandate of the Commission, Assistance in estimation of fiscal impact,
  • Assist in the review of the Gratuity and bonus mechanisms,
  • Coordinate with various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India in the collation/collection of information/data,
  • Gather and study data from reports, databases, and surveys to identify trends on pay, emoluments, demographics, etc.
  • Legal research on matters related to the remit of the Commission,
  • Organise and interpret data collected to create reports and presentations,
  • Perform any other related tasks based on the Commission's mandate.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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