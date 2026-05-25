8th Pay Commission updates: Delay in wage revision could increase govt's fiscal costs, says expert

Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting further updates and developments on the 8th Pay Commission, as the process continues through its consultative phase.

According to the latest updates on the Commission's website, the 8th Pay Commission is scheduled to visit Lucknow in June 2026. In addition, the deadline for submitting responses to the memorandum has been extended to 31 May 2026.

What is the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary panel set up by the central government to review payments, pensions, and allowances for employees and pensioners. On 3 November 2025, the government officially approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, as detailed on the 8th Pay Commission's official website.

Furthermore, the 8th Pay Commission is mandated to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, i.e., by the middle of 2027, as per the Commission's Terms of Reference, as elucidated on 28 October 2025 in a Press Information Bureau release. The Commission can also submit an interim report or any matters as and when the recommendations are finalised.

8th Pay Commission: How can timing affect govt's fiscal costs? The main focus is not only on revisions to salaries and pensions, but also on exactly when the revised pay structure is implemented. This is because if arrears for the eligible period are paid together later, the expenditure can get concentrated into one year instead of being spread out. For employees, any delay can also affect the timing of salary and allowance changes, including HRA.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explains, “The fiscal question around the 8th Pay Commission transition is fundamentally about timing. When arrears accumulate over an extended period and are discharged together, government expenditure in that year is significantly higher than it would have been under a phased rollout. Salary and pension revisions for central government employees are not a minor line item. From the moment an effective date is established, arrears become a contingent liability on government accounts. The longer the transition period, the larger that liability grows."



He further added, "What makes HRA worth flagging separately is that it sits outside the retrospective payment framework entirely. Unlike basic pay, it is not recovered retrospectively. For employees in metro cities where HRA rates are highest, every month of the transition period is a month of higher HRA that they will not receive."

Fundamentally, though the 8th Pay Commission was set up on 3 November 2025, the report has not yet been submitted. This means more than 6 months have passed since the 8th Pay Commission was constituted, and about 12 months remain before it makes its recommendations. This means one-third of the time is over, and two-thirds is left.

Currently, the consultative and discussion phase is in full swing, with the commission holding extended discussions with various stakeholders, unions, and associated participants. The final memorandum submission process has also been extended to facilitate further participation and sharing of views.

The goal of the commission is to focus on timely consultations, clear communication, active participation by various stakeholders, and to provide an appropriate resolution for central government employees and pensioners. All eyes are now on the upcoming meetings of the 8th Pay Commission, to be held in the coming months across various states of the country, along with the views on salaries, fitment factor, pension and arrears by prominent unions, stakeholders and associated participants.