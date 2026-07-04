8th pay commission to visit Mumbai railway depts for firsthand experience of working conditions — What's on the agenda?

The 8th pay commission will visit various railway departments under the Central Railway Zone in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions, as per a PTI report. On the agenda is observation of daily operations, duties and maintenance tasks, and job risks.
The two recognised federations — the All India Railwaymen's Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, were informed about the visit and provided a list of departments by the Railway Ministry on Thursday (2 July). They were also asked to suggest other crucial areas to be considered.
The commission (CPC) will assess working conditions at railway departments including track maintenance, signal operations, and control rooms during its visit, according to the PTI report.
In a letter addressed to general secretaries of the All India Railwaymen's Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, the Railway Board informed them that the 8th CPC:
The Railway Ministry's statement said the purpose of the 8th CPC visit is to:
As the 8th pay commission engages in active consultations and discussions with unions and stakeholders, major employee groups, including the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and the Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) also submitted detailed suggestions.
Notably, they represent a number of employees and pensioners with the Indian Railways, and their suggestions are expected to play an important role in shaping the panel’s decisions over the coming months.
Minimum Pay: Here, IRTSA has demanded that the minimum pay be revised to ₹52,600 based on modern economic factors, and that different fixation factors be adopted. While the RSCWS did not specify a quantum but stated that minimum pay should be determined on a scientific basis and be calculated based on the price index as of 01.01.2026. “The calculation should realistically account for current consumption patterns, housing, education, healthcare and digital connectivity,” it stated.
Fitment factor: IRTSA said that higher indexing of the fitment factor should be followed for posts at level 6 in the Ministry of Railways for safety category posts. It has been proposed that the fitment factor for level 1 posts is 2.92, the fitment factor for posts level 6, 7 and 8 is between “2.92 x 1.2 = 3.50” and for mid-position posts in pay levels 9 to 12, the fitment factor of “2.92 x 1.3 = 3.80” should be adopted.
Allowances: The IRTSA is pushing for allowances for Technical Supervisors, including night duty allowance, overtime allowance, and the Production Control Organisation (PCO) Allowance. And RSCWS asked that important allowances, such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other duty-related allowances, be periodically reviewed in line with current living costs, especially in metropolitan and high-cost areas where expenses have risen substantially.
(With inputs from PTI)
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