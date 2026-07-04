8th pay commission to visit Mumbai railway depts for firsthand experience of working conditions — What's on the agenda?

8th pay commission: The panel will visit various railway departments in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions. On the agenda is observation of daily operations, duties and job risks.  

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated4 Jul 2026, 05:05 PM IST
8th pay commission: The panel will visit various railway departments in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions.
8th pay commission: The panel will visit various railway departments in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions. (Photo by Arun Sankar / AFP)

The 8th pay commission will visit various railway departments under the Central Railway Zone in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions, as per a PTI report. On the agenda is observation of daily operations, duties and maintenance tasks, and job risks.

The two recognised federations — the All India Railwaymen's Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, were informed about the visit and provided a list of departments by the Railway Ministry on Thursday (2 July). They were also asked to suggest other crucial areas to be considered.

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The commission (CPC) will assess working conditions at railway departments including track maintenance, signal operations, and control rooms during its visit, according to the PTI report.

8th CPC to visit railway depts: What's on the agenda?

In a letter addressed to general secretaries of the All India Railwaymen's Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, the Railway Board informed them that the 8th CPC:

  • Is “presently in the process of observing the functioning of various segments of central government offices and deliberating upon their working conditions and the commensurate remuneration for each category”.
  • It added that the commission desires “to witness firsthand the working of Indian Railways and all aspects associated with the operation and maintenance of rail traffic”.
  • The panel also requested that the visit be confined “to a single geographical zone”.

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  • Workers whose duties will be observed include track maintainers, particularly keymen and patrolmen, with special emphasis on the physical hardships they face and the high risk of death and grievous injuries in the course of duty.
  • The commission will also observe the activities of technicians and related categories, as well as the duties of pointsmen, signal maintainers, and personnel involved in bridge inspections.
  • The panel will also travel in locomotives on a high-speed corridor to understand the work of running staff and the high-pressure conditions they face during train operations.
  • They will also visit the Control Room to observe the functioning of controllers, witness station operations, including the regulation of train movements, shunting, crowd management, sanitation, and commercial activities, and tour a railway workshop to see the arduous maintenance work and innovations developed by railway engineers.

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  • A presentation will also be made on the management of train operations and crowds during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. “It is proposed that the aforementioned visit may be organised with Mumbai (CSMT/Central Railway) as the centre for showcasing the diversity of train operations and maintenance,” the ministry said.

8th CPC: What is the purpose of the visit?

The Railway Ministry's statement said the purpose of the 8th CPC visit is to:

  • Observe the operations critical to the running and maintenance of trains,
  • Enable the commission to gain firsthand experience of the intricacies and complexities involved in train operations,
  • Enable the commission to gain firsthand experience of the multifarious functions performed by various departments, and
  • Enable the commission to gain firsthand experience of the risks and hardships associated with working on railway tracks.

What are top demands from Railway staff groups?

As the 8th pay commission engages in active consultations and discussions with unions and stakeholders, major employee groups, including the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and the Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) also submitted detailed suggestions.

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Notably, they represent a number of employees and pensioners with the Indian Railways, and their suggestions are expected to play an important role in shaping the panel’s decisions over the coming months.

Minimum Pay: Here, IRTSA has demanded that the minimum pay be revised to 52,600 based on modern economic factors, and that different fixation factors be adopted. While the RSCWS did not specify a quantum but stated that minimum pay should be determined on a scientific basis and be calculated based on the price index as of 01.01.2026. “The calculation should realistically account for current consumption patterns, housing, education, healthcare and digital connectivity,” it stated.

Fitment factor: IRTSA said that higher indexing of the fitment factor should be followed for posts at level 6 in the Ministry of Railways for safety category posts. It has been proposed that the fitment factor for level 1 posts is 2.92, the fitment factor for posts level 6, 7 and 8 is between “2.92 x 1.2 = 3.50” and for mid-position posts in pay levels 9 to 12, the fitment factor of “2.92 x 1.3 = 3.80” should be adopted.

Allowances: The IRTSA is pushing for allowances for Technical Supervisors, including night duty allowance, overtime allowance, and the Production Control Organisation (PCO) Allowance. And RSCWS asked that important allowances, such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other duty-related allowances, be periodically reviewed in line with current living costs, especially in metropolitan and high-cost areas where expenses have risen substantially.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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